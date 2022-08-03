7 Best Security Tips For Rural Homeowners And Farm Setups In The United States

Rural homeowners have as much need for security as anyone in the inner city or suburbs. More, in fact. There are two factors that contribute to the complexity of rural home security:

Rural homes are usually situated in large open areas. There are numerous ways of approaching a rural home that you must consider when thinking about security. Rural homes also tend to have other valuables adjacent to them. Livestock, farming equipment, and storehouses or spare houses that are homes in and of themselves.

Basically, there is a lot of ground to cover and a lot to watch over in a rural home. For that reason, we are going to go over the top 7 ways to improve home security in rural America.

1. Start by Centralizing Things

Putting a security system together can be overwhelming. That is why the first thing you are going to want to do is pick a part of your property (usually the biggest house that sees the most activity) to be your “base of operations”, so to speak.

All your alarms and security cameras will communicate with the main alarm situated in this building. Alarms work differently now than they used to. Like whales and elephants, they talk to one another. But there will always be one that is more complex and processes commands.

This is the alarm you will want in your main house. It will be the one you connect all your other alarms, cameras, and motion sensors to, and the one that connects directly to your internet.

2. Get Cameras

While we are on the subject, let’s talk about cameras. It used to be that putting a camera on your property meant dragging a wire sometimes hundreds of feet across a plain or the woods. Now, all of it can be done remotely. You might need a signal booster for distant devices though.

These cameras are going to need to be battery operated and weather resistant. They are not going to be on all the time though, so you do not need to worry about maintaining them much.

3. Combine Motion Sensors with Your Cameras and Alarms

This is where things get complicated, but if you take it all step by step then you should keep from getting overwhelmed. Motion sensors are what allow your alarms and security cameras to stay off most of the time, conserving battery life and keeping them from malfunctioning.

The motion sensors should be placed in two ways. The first is near the entrances to your property. Roads and gates are the obvious ones, as they are where most people will enter your property. You should also put them on or near the buildings themselves.

But the second way is if you are preparing for intruders, then be sure to place them near valuables like livestock and farming equipment as well. And always place them in such a way that a security camera can pick up what is activating them.

4. Make Fences and Gates Four Feet High

Fences and gates are a common method of securing a rural property, but many people make the mistake of keeping their fences and gates too low. Four feet is the best cutoff point for the minimum height of a gate. The reason? It is all about the leverage required to surmount them.

A four-foot face or gate will come up to shoulder height or higher of anyone shorter than 6’2”. This makes it far harder for them to get over the fence without a degree of athleticism. But there is another layer to this security measure: It forces them to jump to get over the fence.

The size of your property means that if someone is far enough away from a motion sensor, the motion sensor might not detect them. But if your fence forces them to move dramatically in order to get over it, then that movement will be easier to detect.

5. Install Heavy Flood Lights

One of the greatest deterrents for thieves is flood lights. Thieves do not want to get caught. But more than that, they do not want to be identified. Flood lights pointed at the areas they wish to sneak through create the risk of both. These can be pointed at roads or your home.

6. Lay Trap Alarms

Laying traps that do harm to a person is illegal. But if you have an intruder on your property, then you do not need to do harm to them to get them away from your property. You just need to scare them. For that reason, you can lay traps that set off audible alarms instead.

These can be trip wires, pressure plates, or even more motion sensors.

7. Place Warning Signs Around Your Property

Thieves do not want to be caught. But they also do not want to be shot or recorded. If you put up signs that you have surveillance cameras or weapons on your property, then many thieves will avoid antagonizing the property. This is even more true with rural properties.

To begin with, guns are more likely to be used in a rural property than a suburban one. But on top of that, cameras are easier to hide. Even if the thief does not see the cameras (or even if you do not have them) they will likely act as though you do.

Setting up security around a large rural property can feel like a daunting task. But remember, even if there are a million and one ways into your property, you do not need to defend them all.

In reality, thieves and other kinds of home intruders are always going to take the shortest, easiest path into your property. If they cannot find that path, then they will give up. That means all you have to do is protect those paths and make them harder to traverse.

All the same, it is a big responsibility to protect a farm. Let us know here if you need any help.