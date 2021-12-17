7 Things to Keep in Mind if You Want to Sell on Amazon

It’s all about diversifying your streams of income nowadays. Whether your goal is to pay off debt, retire early, be able to travel more, or do something else, having a side hustle or two can really make the difference between living your dream and not. The bullpreneur knows just how important dreams are, so we’re sharing some things to keep in mind if you’re going to become an Amazon seller.

1. Fulfillment Isn’t the Same as Dropshipping

Dropshipping is a word you’ve probably heard before if you’re considering selling on Amazon. It’s when you create products that another company sends to your customer. You don’t have to worry about raw materials, inventory, etc. Fulfillment by Amazon doesn’t work that way. You have to supply Amazon with the products to ship to your customer.

2. Seller Account

In order to sell in the Amazon marketplace, you have to have a seller account. There are different types of seller accounts, so be sure to read the fine print before choosing the right one for you.

3. Advertising Matters

Although plenty of people automatically go to Amazon when they’re looking to make a purchase, there are just as many people who don’t. A little investment in some advertisements can make a significant difference in your sales. Things will go better if you incorporate SEO in your ads and leverage your social media.

4. A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words

A lot of shopping is done with the eyes. It’s a very visual experience, so be sure that you have high-quality images of whatever you’re selling. You can hire a professional photographer or you can learn how to get those shots on your own. Be sure to get multiple angles of a product and that the product takes up 85% of the image area. Only JPEG, TIFF, and PNG files are acceptable.

5. Shipping

If you’re not going to use fulfillment by Amazon, it’s important that you are very clear on shipping and return policies and that they are clearly stated. The last thing a buyer wants is to have to wait longer than expected for delivery and to have to jump through fiery hoops to make a return or exchange.

6. Customer Experience

The old saying goes, “The customer is always right.” In many respects this is true. The way customers experience your service is important. Bad reviews can discourage others from shopping with you, especially when there are plenty of other sellers offering the same or similar products. Maintain a professional demeanor and do what’s best for your business. You may find that doing so doesn’t look like what you thought.

7. Authorization to Sell

Make sure you’re authorized to sell what you’re selling. Some brands are prohibited for sale on Amazon. There are also restricted categories that you’ll need to get permission to sell. Some of these items may require extra fees or quality checks.

Selling on Amazon is a great way to supplement your income or become your full-time business. Whatever your reason for trying Amazon, just be sure to look at all of your options and attack it strategically. Every good business move has a plan.