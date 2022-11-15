7 Ways to Foster Long-Distance Friendships

As adults, think of all of the friends that we have accumulated in our neighborhoods, schools, places of worship, and employment over the course of our lives. Then consider how many of those people from our past that we still have as saved contact numbers in our cellular phones. When we leave those various locations that once bonded us together with close friends, we often let life happen, and we lose track of those people that meant the world to us.

Let’s not let the same vital friendships fall to the waist side for our children, nieces, and nephews. Being a friend that stays in the loop becomes even harder when a young person gets separated from their buddies by a long distance. Help the children and teenagers in your life learn how to put more commitment into their social bonds by utilizing these seven ways to foster long-distance friendships.

1.) Facetime Games

If a childhood friend lives hours away, it makes having spontaneous visits nearly impossible. If kids used to love playing games together, don’t assume that they have to be face-to-face in order to have fun like they used to. The internet can bridge those gaps of mileage and make it possible for children to make use of games to play on Facetime.

There are plenty of educational games that teach about vocabulary, math, food, and even animals to make that time online not only friendly but beneficial.

2.) Videos and Videochats

Did you or your friend move to a new home? Use the visual capabilities of FaceTime to give a tour of your new apartment or house to share this transition with your friend from afar. You can also enjoy new moments that your friend is going through, such as their favorite new store, meet their new friends, or see new projects that they are working on and be their cheerleader.

Feel closely connected by walking each other through the most recent people, places, and things that you are experiencing.

3.) Keep in Contact

You don’t need to wait until you and your friend are both free and available to see each other and stay up-to-date with each other. You can start the group chat to share new pictures and personal news that may not get put on social media.

Group chats are a great way for kids to learn about and respect each other’s privacy. Part of fostering a strong friendship is being comfortable enough with each other to be able to share information that isn’t meant to be posted publicly.

4.) Long Distance Activities

Another activity to maintain a strong long-distance friendship is by making the time to start watching the same TV show instead of just viewing it alone. Then you have the opportunity to have a debate about it afterward and share your ideas and feelings on the characters, acting, and storytelling.

5.) Accept the Distance

It is a normal feeling to become sad when distance separates a friendship. But what you don’t want to do is remain stuck in that sad place. Create the bright side of your shared story by accepting the fact that the distance is there and that your friendship can remain intact as long as both people put the effort in.

Is it possible to plan a trip to see each other during the holidays or during the summertime? Also, don’t become jealous if they make new friends. Be happy for them and make time to keep in touch.

6.) Make Time Together Count

If the time comes that the distance between you and close friends becomes not just far away but also very expensive to see each other, it will become important that you foster long-distance friendships by making new memories when you see each other.

Be sure to plan a special together at least once a year. They can come to visit you or vice-versa. There is also the opportunity to pick an amusement park or a city that you both would love to visit and meet there. Create special memories that you both can share forever.

7.) Send Gifts

Be sure that you don’t let birthdays or holidays pass by without sending your long-distance friends gifts. By sending gifts to friends when special days come, you can remind them that they still matter to you and haven’t been forgotten.

It takes effort on both sides of a friendship to keep it going once there is a considerable amount of distance between the pair. If a friend hasn’t contacted you in a long time, remember, that doesn’t automatically mean that you aren’t friends any longer.

People get busy, and sometimes they get overwhelmed by sad moments such as having a family member pass away, making them less social than normal. Don’t just wait for your friend to do all of the calling. Make an effort to stay in contact and find ways to have fun from afar.





