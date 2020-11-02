7 Ways to Make Your Home Look Like it’s 2020

Many of us live in older homes, or newer homes with older aesthetics. Bringing your home into the 21st century and catapulting it straight into 2020 can be a fantastic way to spend your time, and a great way to make your home more enjoyable. Modern designs are, of course, not for everybody, and if you do not want to redesign your home to make it entirely modern, but still want some modern features, then you have come to the right place. We have all got a lot of free time, with significant periods of isolation imposed upon us by our governments as a consequence of the SARS-CoV-19 virus, so what better way to spend our time than redesigning and redecorating our homes?

This page will hope to tell you seven ways that you can make your home look like it’s 2020, while in some cases, still retaining your older aesthetic. If you are not confident in your abilities to make renovations and changes to your home yourself then it may be worth hiring a contractor so that you can ensure the job is done properly and no shortcuts are taken.

Here are seven ways to make your home look like it’s 2020.

1. Electroluminescent Lights

Electroluminescent lights are a wonderful way for you to bring your home into 2020. Electroluminescent lights are innovative and awesome. They can give your home a modern aesthetic or add a touch of modernity to an older home. Electroluminescent lighting, for those who do not know, is neon strips of wiring that you can use to light up a room or use outdoors decoratively. These lights are very safe and can be left outdoors, and according to the luminescence specialists of Ellumiglow, undergo rigorous testing to ensure their safety. Electroluminescent lights can be a great addition to your home and can be a fantastic way to bring your home into the 21st century – check them out.

2. Voice Activated Controls

Voice-activated controls, once strictly the domain of dystopian novels, are a very innovative and awesome way to bring your home into 2020. These controls can be used for a wide range of things in your home, from turning lights on to turning off your central heating. You can link these systems together to tie in all of your devices and ensure you can activate absolutely anything from your hub.

The development of voice-activated hubs has been massive over the last few years, with all of the major tech giants dipping their fingers into the industry. They work by setting up a single unit [a hub] and connecting all of the other e-devices in your home to it. You will need smart devices for this to work, however, otherwise, you will have no method of connecting them to the hub. Smart devices can be relatively inexpensive, providing you shop carefully, and the advantages they offer, in combination with voice-controlled hubs are many.

3. Metal and Oak

Minimalist aesthetics have taken the world by storm. At the moment, throughout the globe, Japanese and Dutch minimalism are some of the most popular ways of designing the interior of a home. If you wish to design your house in a way that is unique and minimalistic – as well as modern – then there is no better furniture to choose from than metal furniture and oak furniture. These two, when combined, create a modern aesthetic, and can bring your home into 2020. Light oak is best, as dark oak has an older, aged aesthetic. Walnut, however, can also be a good option, providing the furniture is sleek and modern.

4. Electronic Shutters

Electronic window shutters are a great way to modernize your home. Electronic shutters are often remote controlled and mean that you do not need to pull your blind shutters up and down every single time you want to let some light in or keep light out. Electronic shutters are very modern and very popular in 2020. They can be relatively expensive, however, owing to the fact they need professional installation and must be connected to the electrical wiring in your home. If you can afford to install them, they are definitely a great option.

5. Storage

Modern homes have awesome storage solutions. One such method of storage, and one that is terribly popular this year, are no-closet storage facilities. They work by, essentially, setting a curtain up in the corner of your room, and in the curtain building a makeshift cupboard. This will give your bedroom an awesome aesthetic and will look very modern, and very sleek. You can be creative when creating these storage facilities – but remember to make them practical and to ensure that they can fit all of your furniture. Make sure the pipework is strong, too, so that your clothes do not fall down.

6. Elevated Beds

Elevated platforms to put your bed on are a very modern and cool concept to consider. These elevated beds are essentially beds placed on platforms – raised above the rest of your room. This creates a unique aesthetic and one that is very cool, and very modern. These elevated platforms are very common features of Japanese homes, and as throughout the world Japanese design is taking hold, it can be a great way to keep up with the latest trends. Elevated beds are definitely something to consider for your modern home.

7. Low-Seating Furniture

Low-seating furniture, just like elevated platforms for your bed, is a type of design typically seen in Japanese homes. Low-seating furniture can be very good for your posture and very good for your back. They take some getting used to but are very modern, and surprisingly good for you. Low-seating furniture can be found in most home stores – and to find low seating sofas you need only remove the legs from the sofa. Low-seating furniture is something to consider if you want to modernize your home and make it a cool and interesting aesthetic. Definitely consider it for your home.

Now, with the help of this page, you seven ways to modernize your home and bring it into 2020. Most of these require no installation and can be done by simply visiting your DIY store or ordering furniture. Good luck!