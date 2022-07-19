7 Ways to Make Your Perfume Last All Day

The beauty of perfume is that everyone can find a scent that matches their personality and preferences. It can represent a little about who you are and leave an impression wherever you go. Whether you prefer sweet perfumes, earthy scents, or something a little muskier, there is a perfume that suits everyone. No matter what you choose to make your “signature scent,” everyone can find something they love. But once you find your favorite perfume, how do you make it last all day?

Between running errands, going out on the town, or going on a first date, the busyness of everyday life can leave little time for a perfume retouch. Fortunately, several perfume hacks can help you maintain your lovely scent from when you leave your house to when you make it home at the end of the day. Keep reading below for seven simple ways to make your perfume last all day.

Buy the Right Kind of Perfume

First thing’s first, the kind of perfume you buy matters. There are certain kinds of scents that last longer than others. Therefore, if you want your scent to linger throughout the day, you’ll want to make sure you buy the best options. So, what’s the best perfume for long-lasting wear? The strength and concentration of your perfume will determine how long it lasts. The more concentrated options will cost more but last longer. It’s also a good idea to look for perfumes with a long shelf life. Scents with prominent base notes will have a longer shelf life. Considering the strength and shelf-life is a great place to start when trying to make your perfume last all day long.

Apply Perfume Right After You Shower

From sweet perfumes to woodsy body sprays, one way to make your go-to scent last longer is by applying it right after your morning shower. Apply it to your freshly clean, dry skin for the best results. This is because your skin will be fresh and prepped for the scent’s formula, providing a good base for the product.

Moisturize Your Skin Before Applying Perfume

Prep your skin even further by moisturizing before applying your perfume. Lathering on an unscented lotion will help to better lock in the scent, so you won’t have to worry about reapplying or losing your favorite scene throughout the day. It’s a simple task you can incorporate into your daily morning routine.

Apply Perfume to Your Pulse Points

A great trick to make your perfume last longer is to apply it to your pulse points. Fragrances typically react to heat. Therefore, applying it to your pulse points can release the scent throughout the day. For instance, you might try spraying your favorite scent onto the nap of your neck, on your wrists, on the insides of your elbows, or on the back of your knees. You’ll be smelling delicious from head to toe!

Don’t Rub the Fragrance Into Your Skin

Contrary to what you might think, you should not rub the scent into your skin if you want it to last for a long time. For instance, rubbing your wrists together after spraying on your perfume may actually tarnish how long the perfume can last. This is because rubbing your wrists together can break down the chemicals in the formula and cause the top notes to break down faster than usual. So, spray your perfume onto your skin and let it sit and sink in on its own. If you are unable to spray your fragrance, very gently dab it onto your skin instead of rubbing it in.

Spritz Perfume Onto Your Clothing

One way to keep your scent strong throughout the day is by lining your clothing with your perfume. Give your outfit of the day a few spritzes to ensure a lovely lingering smell before you head out the door. You can also prep your entire wardrobe in advance by lining your drawers with tissue paper that you have sprayed with your perfume. This gives the scent time to fuse into the fabric of your clothing pieces.

Store Your Perfume in a Cool, Dark Location

Considering that the chemicals in perfume react to heat, you will want to save the scent by keeping it somewhere cool and dark. Fragrances can break down when they are sitting in fluctuating temperatures or humidity, such as when you are taking a shower. Therefore, instead of putting perfumes on display on your bathroom counter or in the medicine cabinet, you may want to keep your scents in a designated drawer in your bedroom. This simple, yet effective switch can help make your perfume last all day long.

Follow these simple steps above, and you’ll be smelling your best from morning until nighttime! From buying the right scents to storing them in the correct locations, you can be sure that your favorite sweet perfumes and unique fragrances will last the whole day.