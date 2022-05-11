Introduction:

7 Wonder City Islamabad, a new residential development near New Islamabad Airport, offers all the Seven Wonders of the World at one location. This project offers a modern lifestyle with all the basic amenities. The project’s location and elegant infrastructure are also why it is gaining popularity with investors.

These replicas are currently being made.

Eiffel Tower Stonehenge Taj Mahal The Great Wall of China The Pyramid of Giza The Roman Colosseum The Statue of Liberty

7 Wonder City Developers and Owner:

7 Wonder City Developers and Owner are the well-known urbanist group GFS Developers.Mr. The CEO of the project is Mr. GFS Builders and Developers, who are prominent developers in Pakistan’s real estate sector, mainly Karachi developed the project. They have worked on many projects and delivered the results in the time frame.

Here are some examples of major projects that our company has completed:

Clifton Luxuria, Clifton Block 4

Roshan Tours, Nishat Commercial DHA-Phase VI

Lubaba Residency- North Karachi

Surjani Town, North Town Residency

7 Wonders City, Besides DHA City

Downtown Residency

Oxford Villas

Palm City Sukkur

New Sukkur & City

Madina City

7 Wonder City NOC:

7 Wonder City No Objection Certificate NOC will soon approve by the certain development authorities. This certificate is valid for all authorized. The project value will increase after approval by the NOC.

7 Wonder City Location:

It is close to Nova City Islamabad and a short distance away from Islamabad International Airport. It is also located near the M9 Islamabad Karachi Motorway. It is also located in an area where it is easily accessible from Islamabad or Rawalpindi.

Accessibility Points:

The following is the time distance to other notable places:

New Islamabad International Airport is an only a 21-minute drive away

Bahria Town, phase 8 is a 22-minute drive away

25 minutes drive from M-2 Motorway

26 minutes drive from Islamabad

Only 3 minutes drive from Kanial, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi is only 31 minutes away

Attock, Bango is only 6 minutes away

Attock, Qutbal, N-80 are all within 8 minutes drive

9 minutes drive from Dhok Korak and Attock

Nearby the CPEC route is Ring Road Interchange

7 Wonder City Payment plan:

The 7 Wonder City Payment plan is skillfully developed by the owners of residential society.

Below is the pre-launch price list for 7 Wonder City Islamabad.

5 Marla:

Total Price = 1,850,000 PKR

185,000 PKR down payment

Confirmation = 92,500PKR

Monthly Installments = 12,950 PKR

Half-yearly Installments: 777,000 PKR

Possession = 277.500 PKR

7 Marla:

Total price = 2,510,000 PKR

251,000 PKR down payment

Confirmation = 125.500 PKR

Monthly Installments = 17.570 PKR

Half-yearly Installments = 1,054,200 PKR

Possession = 376.500 PKR

10 Marla:

Total price = 3,500,000 PKR

Minimum Down Payment: 350,000 PKR

Confirmation = 175,000PKR

Monthly Installments = 24,500 PKR

Half-yearly Installments = 1,470,000 PKR

Possession = 525,000 PKR

Salient Features:

Following are the salient features available in the residential society: