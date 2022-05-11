Introduction:
7 Wonder City Islamabad, a new residential development near New Islamabad Airport, offers all the Seven Wonders of the World at one location. This project offers a modern lifestyle with all the basic amenities. The project’s location and elegant infrastructure are also why it is gaining popularity with investors.
These replicas are currently being made.
- Eiffel Tower
- Stonehenge
- Taj Mahal
- The Great Wall of China
- The Pyramid of Giza
- The Roman Colosseum
- The Statue of Liberty
7 Wonder City Developers and Owner:
7 Wonder City Developers and Owner are the well-known urbanist group GFS Developers.Mr. The CEO of the project is Mr. GFS Builders and Developers, who are prominent developers in Pakistan’s real estate sector, mainly Karachi developed the project. They have worked on many projects and delivered the results in the time frame.
Here are some examples of major projects that our company has completed:
- Clifton Luxuria, Clifton Block 4
- Roshan Tours, Nishat Commercial DHA-Phase VI
- Lubaba Residency- North Karachi
- Surjani Town, North Town Residency
- 7 Wonders City, Besides DHA City
- Downtown Residency
- Oxford Villas
- Palm City Sukkur
- New Sukkur & City
- Madina City
7 Wonder City NOC:
7 Wonder City No Objection Certificate NOC will soon approve by the certain development authorities. This certificate is valid for all authorized. The project value will increase after approval by the NOC.
7 Wonder City Location:
It is close to Nova City Islamabad and a short distance away from Islamabad International Airport. It is also located near the M9 Islamabad Karachi Motorway. It is also located in an area where it is easily accessible from Islamabad or Rawalpindi.
Accessibility Points:
The following is the time distance to other notable places:
- New Islamabad International Airport is an only a 21-minute drive away
- Bahria Town, phase 8 is a 22-minute drive away
- 25 minutes drive from M-2 Motorway
- 26 minutes drive from Islamabad
- Only 3 minutes drive from Kanial, Rawalpindi
- Rawalpindi is only 31 minutes away
- Attock, Bango is only 6 minutes away
- Attock, Qutbal, N-80 are all within 8 minutes drive
- 9 minutes drive from Dhok Korak and Attock
- Nearby the CPEC route is Ring Road Interchange
7 Wonder City Payment plan:
The 7 Wonder City Payment plan is skillfully developed by the owners of residential society.
Below is the pre-launch price list for 7 Wonder City Islamabad.
5 Marla:
- Total Price = 1,850,000 PKR
- 185,000 PKR down payment
- Confirmation = 92,500PKR
- Monthly Installments = 12,950 PKR
- Half-yearly Installments: 777,000 PKR
- Possession = 277.500 PKR
7 Marla:
- Total price = 2,510,000 PKR
- 251,000 PKR down payment
- Confirmation = 125.500 PKR
- Monthly Installments = 17.570 PKR
- Half-yearly Installments = 1,054,200 PKR
- Possession = 376.500 PKR
10 Marla:
- Total price = 3,500,000 PKR
- Minimum Down Payment: 350,000 PKR
- Confirmation = 175,000PKR
- Monthly Installments = 24,500 PKR
- Half-yearly Installments = 1,470,000 PKR
- Possession = 525,000 PKR
Salient Features:
Following are the salient features available in the residential society:
- Gated Community
- Community Club
- Commercial Area
- Cricket Stadium
- Lush Green Parks
- Gated Society
- Hospital
- State of Art Masjid
- Basic Services (Water, Gas, and Electricity).
- Institute for Education
- Theme Park
- Security System 24/7
