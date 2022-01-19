7a Records announces the release of a Brand New EP by Micky Dolenz on March 18

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Following the release of last year’s successful and critically acclaimed ‘Dolenz Sings Nesmith’ album,  England’s 7A Records today announces the release of a brand new EP by Micky Dolenz featuring four  Michael Nesmith compositions, including the first ever release of “Soul-Writer’s Birthday.” The additional selections include “Some Of Shelley’s Blues,” “The Crippled Lion” and “Grand Ennui.”

Dolenz, is best known for his role as the lead vocalist and drummer in the 1960’s series The Monkees. As a recording group, The Monkees sold more than 65 million albums worldwide and outsold the Beatles and the Rolling Stones between 1967-1968.

During the height of the pandemic, Dolenz went into the studio to record his first solo album in nine years. He wanted to honor his friend and colleague Michael Nesmith and the recording sessions resulted in the critically acclaimed album, ‘Dolenz Sings Nesmith’ album.

Produced by Michael’s son Christian Nesmith, who beautifully re-imagined the songs and came up with fresh and completely new arrangements. Four songs from the sessions were kept back for this EP release, including the long-lost Nesmith composition, “Soul-Writer’s Birthday,” a song Nesmith copyrighted in 1967, but never recorded. 

The EP –set for release on March 18- will be released on 10” colored vinyl, as well as on all major digital platforms.

 ‘Dolenz Sings Nesmith’ was released in May 2021. Media reaction to the album’s release was terrifically positive and received rave reviews (including that of Nesmith himself before his sudden passing) including four star reviews in Mojo Magazine and Record Collector. Variety Magazine wrote: ‘Dolenz has never sounded fuller or rounder as a singer’ and the New York Independent commented that it was “One of the best and most perfectly produced solo albums by any individual member of The Monkees.” The album is available on CD and Vinyl from most internet retailers, as well as on all digital sites.

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

