7A Records announces the release of Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart’s original studio and live albums on July 8

Billed as ‘The Guys Who Wrote ‘Em & The Guys Who Sang ‘Em’ – Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart was a mid-1970’s group that consisted of Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones from The Monkees, as well as songwriting duo Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, who wrote many of The Monkees’ hits.

Said Dolenz of the project: “Fond memories of a crazy, cool time. Great music and great friends. To those no longer with us… You are sorely missed.”

Celebrity-writer Mark Bego, who would go onto to co-penning Micky Dolenz’s official biography, I’m A Believer: My Life of Monkees, Music and Madness in 2004, recalls seeing the group perform in June 12, 1976 at Long Island’s Calderone Concert Hall: “I distinctly remember the quartet bringing to life the pp exuberance they recorded on their Capitol album. It was pure magic.”

7a Records, based in the U.K. last year released Dolenz Sings Nesmith by Micky Dolenz and it soared to the top of the charts and appeared on many Best Of lists for 2021.

“Different Drum” from the album, rose to the #1 spot on Britain’s Heritage chart; and currently “Some Of Shelley’s Blues” -also from the sessions- is #4.

The Album

In the mid-1970’s promoters were trying to reunite the Monkees, but with Michael Nesmith and Peter Tork unavailable, it was suggested that Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones team up with Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart to tour as ‘The Golden Great Hits Of The Monkees Show – ‘The Guys Who Wrote ‘Em & The Guys Who Sang ‘Em’’.

The group signed a deal with Capitol Records to record a self-titled studio album of new material. They later released a live album from their tour of Japan. Both albums have been unavailable and out of print for many years. 7A Records have tracked down the original master tapes, that were presumed missing for at least 27 years, and remastered both albums for this release.

Available as deluxe 2CD and 2LP sets, the CD version will include a big 40-page color booklet featuring extensive liner notes and previously unseen photos. The 2LP version comes in a gatefold sleeve and is pressed on special 180g Green, Black and Yellow Quad Vinyl.