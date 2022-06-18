7a Records Announces The Release of Lost Micky Dolenz Solo Album

“Demoiselle” features solo recordings made between 1981-1992 and includes previously unreleased material. The album was originally planned for release in the 1990’s, but never received an official release.

Micky Dolenz is an American entertainer, best known for his role as the lead vocalist and drummer in the 1960’s series The Monkees. As a recording group, The Monkees sold more than 65 million albums worldwide and outsold the Beatles and the Rolling Stones between 1967-1968.

Produced by Jerry Corbetta (Sugarloaf – “Green-Eyed Lady”) and Dolenz, “Demoiselle” features solo recordings made between 1981-1992 and includes previously unreleased material. Originally planned for release in the early 1990’s, the album never received a record deal for a number for reasons. Dolenz privately released nine of the recordings in 1998, but they were only available for a short period of time via mail order. This new and definitive version of Demoiselle has been remastered from the original master tapes. It includes 3 previously unreleased bonus tracks and presents the material in a different sequence.

At some point in 1992, Dolenz expanded his home recording team to include Jerry Corbetta, formerly of Sugarloaf. “I met Jerry on a roadshow and we hung out and sang together, and I remember playing the keyboard part on one of his songs in concert — “Green Eyed Lady”.

Corbetta introduced Dolenz to Stuart Goldfarb, an ‘emergency room physician by day/music enthusiast by night’ (“My story is a bit crazy,” Goldfarb admits). Goldfarb had originally hired Corbetta to produce a solo album for Don Ciccone of the Four Seasons, released by Polydor in Japan in 1991. “Micky heard some of the stuff that Jerry and I did with Don, and he liked it.”

The team of Dolenz, Corbetta, and Goldfarb set up in the living room of Micky’s home in Sherman Oaks for two weeks of recording, beginning with a vetting of possible material: “[Micky] had a whole slew of songs that he had written and that people had sent him,” Goldfarb says, “and I remember him and Jerry sitting down and listening to probably 20 or 30 songs to pick out the [ones] we were going to do for this album.”

When it came down to tracking the chosen songs, Corbetta handled the keyboards while Dolenz played the rest of the instruments and sang all the vocals. Dolenz recalls the living room recording setup as having “really good quality for an 8-track cassette machine, and then I had pretty good EQ stuff, I had a good little mixer board, and I knew basically how to record, and [the mixer] had some bells and whistles.”

With tracking complete, Goldfarb called in Bob Margouleff, who had won a Grammy in 1974 for his engineering work on Stevie Wonder’s Innervisions, to mix down the 8-track masters onto DAT.

Today, both Dolenz and Goldfarb are oblique about what happened next: “We never did anything with [the recordings] fora variety of reasons I don’t understand,”

Goldfarb says. Dolenz: “I was sniffing around to maybe get a record deal; a record deal never transpired for a number of reasons.”

With Dolenz subsequently busying himself on numerous other fronts (his autobiography, voiceover work, TV guest spots, two children’s albums, live theatre, frequent concert performances, occasional directing, and incessant polo), his ‘grown up album’, as it came to be called, seemed interminably mothballed.

Dolenz had started off on this solo album trail determined to forge an identity distinct from his Monkees past. Ironically, it would take a Monkees reunion for the fruits of Dolenz’s 1990’s solo music efforts to first see the light of day.

Dolenz: “Nez and Peter and David came over to my house … I played them the [1992 demo] tracks, some of them, and some of those are the ones that ended up on [1996 Monkees reunion album] Justus.” (In the end, the Monkees recorded new versions of “Never Enough”, “Dyin’ Of A Broken Heart”, and “Regional Girl” for Justus; Dolenz recalls “We Were Not That Bad” also getting considered but does not remember why it did not make the final cut).

Per 7a’s Glenn Gretlund, “This expanded reissue of Demoiselle has been more than two years in the making. We wanted to ensure that we could do the album justice and we have added everything to the package we possibly could, so that it now comes with three previously unreleased bonus tracks, a big 32 page booklet with extensive liner notes and previously unseen pictures. In addition, the recordings have been remastered from the original master tapes and I am really pleased with how everything has turned out. I remember buying this album when it first came out in the early 1990’s. It must have been out of print for at least 20 years and I’m delighted to be able to make this new, superior version available to the public.”

Available on CD and Vinyl, the CD comes in a deluxe digisleeve and features a big 32 page CD booklet with extensive liner notes, lyrics and previously unseen photos. The LP version comes in a gatefold sleeve and is pressed on 180g Red Vinyl.

The Album is released on August 12 worldwide.