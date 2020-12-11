7th Annual Algemeiner J100 Gala Brings Joy to Month

The Algemeiner, the fastest growing Jewish newspaper in America, virtually celebrated the 7th Annual Algemeiner J100 Gala. Dovid Efune, Algemeiner Editor in Chief, hosted the evening with Dana Arschin, Emmy Award Winning Fox 5 Reporter, live from the Museum of Jewish Heritage. This year’s gala honored Jesse Eisenberg and creators of the film Resistance, and Garry Kasparov, renowned human rights activist and Chess Grandmaster. The evening raised in excess of $1.1 million in donations and featured keynote speeches from Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador, and Masih Alinejad, female Iranian Dissident and Activist.

Guests received surprise appearances from Sir Ben and Lady Daniela Kingsley, Bernard-Henri Lévy, and Sharon Stone. “To my friends at Algemeiner, I’m happy to be with you tonight and pay homage to your courage for fighting on the frontlines of anti-Semitism and on the frontlines of moral, political, and metaphysical defense” said Bernard-Henri Lévy, also Honorary Chairman of the gala.

The gala’s tribute began with Yuli Edelstein, Minister of Health of Israel and former honoree, presenting Garry Kasparov with this year’s Warrior for Truth Award. Jesse Eisenberg and Resistance Producer Jonathan Jakubowicz were joined by Rosh Lowe, Virtual Gala Director, and presented with the Voice of Humanity Award. Delving into Eisenberg’s portrayal of Marcel Marceau, Lowe asked: “You’ve played larger than life characters, where does Marcel Marceau rank up with those other characters?”. Jessie answered with a big smile: “One is hated by comic book fans, one is hated by people with internet accounts, and one is beloved by everybody on earth. Obviously the one I would open any kind of conversation with would be Marceau.”

“In this year of crisis, we are still here tuning in together. In fact, our community is stronger than ever. We’ve been reminded of how much we can’t control in life, but we do know that we can always choose how we respond, and above all we need to have courage,” said Dovid Efune, “these individuals’ tonight share The Algemeiner’s vision, your vision, and our shared convictions that hate is never the right response to uncertainty, the truth must be vigilantly guarded and protected, and silence is never the option. We can build a better world, one headline at a time.”

The evening also celebrated the release of The Algemeiner’s annual J100 list; an international compilation of individuals positively influencing Jewish life. The list encompasses a range of honorees, both Jewish and non-Jewish, whose efforts are vital in chartering a path to a brighter future. Highlights from this year’s J100 include Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Helen Mirren.