7th Annual Vulture Festival Brings Unity Coast to Coast – From Alaskan ‘Northern Exposure’ Highlights to Famous New Yorker Moments

Vulture Festival is a week of high-profile events bringing the entertainment site to life. This year, fans can experience an incredible array of actors in conversation, screenings, cast reunions, and unique surprises that only Vulture can provide — right in their living rooms.

Last night they brought together some coast to coast unity with some famous American icons. The night started off with the amazing cast of “Northern Exposure” sitting down for a unique panel. Considering this is a television show that still does not stream it was pretty epic.

UNSPECIFIED – OCTOBER 26: In this screengrab, John Corbett speaks at The Northern Exposure Film Festival during Vulture Festival: In the Nest 2020 – Day 1 on October 26, 2020 in UNSPECIFIED, Unspecified. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Vox Media)

During the “Northern Exposure” sit down John Corbett showed off his massive collection of souvenirs collected from years on set – everything from a suit when his character went to vote to a giant stuffed moose head.

“I just knew this show would be special. I had to always remember it,” the actor spoke virtually.

Later in the night Vulture dedicated a panel to some of New York’s hottest celebrities.

UNSPECIFIED – OCTOBER 26: In this screengrab, Mary J. Blige speak A Night In With New York’s Most Powerful Legends virtual panel during Vulture Festival: In the Nest 2020 – Day 1 on October 26, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Vox Media)

When asked what was a particularly savage moment in their career, Mary J. Blige stated about her early career steps, “That was a survival tactic it was, it was the way we thought it was naturally in us, there was, there was a sudden the plan or without it was just what we what we did. And so we learned different, and, you know, we grew more, you know, and a lot of us still have savage in us, but you know savage in a way where you know if you use it as a work tactic.”

Curated with the mind of a critic and the heart of a fan, this year’s virtual pop culture extravaganza has for many years brought everything you love about Vulture to life. But just because we can’t be in-person this year doesn’t mean the 2020 festival was not there when you need it. In this, the most trying of times, it brough a respite: a full week of live virtual events and special content including cast reunions, an acting class, and unforgettable conversations that will bring your favorite creators and stars right into your home.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

