8 Best Energy Supplements: Your Organic Productivity Boost
Are you feeling a bit sluggish and simply can’t get motivated? It can be hard enough to find the drive to accomplish our daily tasks, let alone reach those long-term goals. Luckily, there are plenty of healthful ways to give ourselves a boost without resorting to questionable chemicals or products with side effects — natural energy supplements! Not just an excuse for excess caffeine in your kitchen but products made from organic ingredients that make a difference in focus, drive, and productivity. In this article, we’ll go over some of the best options available on the market today so you can choose the right one for whatever goals you have set out for yourself.
8 Best Energy Supplements for Women and Men
1: Maca root
Maca root is one of the best energy supplements for anyone who wants to boost their productivity. It’s a plant that is native to Peru, and it has been used for centuries by locals to help with fatigue. Maca root contains several essential vitamins and minerals that can help improve both physical and mental performance. This makes it perfect for athletes or if you just feel like you need an extra pick-me-up during the day. Since it’s all-natural, maca root doesn’t have any nasty unexpected side effects like some other supplements.
2: Chlorophyll
Chlorophyll, the green pigment found in plants and algae, is one of nature’s best energy supplements for women and men. It increases red blood cell production, which in turn increases oxygen levels in your body. A single molecule of chlorophyll can combine with up to fifteen molecules of oxygen! Not only will it give you an extra jolt of vitality but its benefits go beyond that: studies show that chlorophyll helps to cleanse the liver and reduce the risk of colon inflammation and cancer. Besides, its detoxifying properties help clear toxins from cells and improve digestion. All in all, if you are looking for a natural supplement to improve your productivity, boost metabolism, and provide your body with essential nutrients anytime you feel sluggish, look no further than chlorophyll!
3: Korean Panax Ginseng
Packed with nutrients and containing compounds that have been used for centuries, Korean panax ginseng has become a favored option when it comes to a healthy supplement to increase energy. According to studies, taking Korean ginseng can help the body convert food into energy more efficiently, while also helping to reduce stress-related fatigue. It’s likewise known to support cognitive health and help boost physical performance. So if you’re looking for a boost of productivity throughout your day, consider giving Korean panax ginseng a go!
4: Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is a true superfood! This natural, energy supplement for men and women has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for hundreds of years, and it can have great effects on your health. As an adaptogen, Ashwagandha helps to counter stress and fatigue while also providing a boost to immunity. It supports the body’s natural healing process and can be incredibly helpful during times of sickness or intensely stressful periods in life. Not only that but it’s also been found to be beneficial for those suffering from anxiety or depression.
5: Rhodiola Rosea
If you’re feeling run down, reaching for Rhodiola rosea is a great way to cheer up. This powerful supplement has been used for centuries in many cultures and can be beneficial for both physical and mental health. Not only does it increase vitality levels, but research also indicates that it can help improve performance, memory, concentration, and the body’s natural ability to resist stress. With its mild flavor and numerous health benefits, it’s not surprising that Rhodiola rosea is gaining attention as one of the best herbal energy boosting supplements out there!
6: Beetroot
Beetroot is one of the best sources of natural energy boosting supplements. With a high concentration of dietary nitrates, this all day energy supplement can help improve blood flow and increase oxygen intake — both crucial elements for higher vitality levels. Not only does it have a range of beneficial effects on cardiovascular health, but research suggests that people who consume it as part of their diet experience improved physical performance and endurance. The great thing is that it’s easy to incorporate into your diet: you can make delicious juices or smoothies with raw beets, or even try powdering dried beetroots to add extra texture and flavor to your meals.
7: Coenzyme Q10
If you’re looking for a healthy supplement to increase energy, look no further than Coenzyme Q10. This powerful antioxidant acts like a rechargeable battery for your cells and provides an array of health benefits. Coenzyme Q10 helps our bodies produce more of the energy-giving compound ATP, and can be found naturally in cold water fish, nuts, and organ meats. But taking it as a supplement is the most effective way to get a good dose of this nutrient powerhouse. Increasingly becoming popularized as a supplement that supports heart health, Coenzyme Q10 is also great when it comes to providing us with that extra bit of needed energy. So if creeping fatigue is starting to drag you down throughout the day, give your body some extra juice with Coenzyme Q10.
8: Acetyl L-Carnitine
Acetyl L-Carnitine is a great supplement to have on hand if you’re in need of a quick productivity boost. Made with the amino acid lysine, it helps promote healthy muscle growth and improved mental performance by delivering essential nutrients to the brain. It’s been used for years by people seeking to rev up their day with more alertness. Plus, it’s much easier to take and less costly than other vitality boosters such as caffeine pills or energy drinks. So, don’t let fatigue interfere with your plans — Acetyl L-Carnitine could be just what you need to fire up your day!
If you’re looking for a safe and natural way to increase your vitality levels, consider trying one of the herbal energy boosting supplements on our list. Be sure to read the instructions carefully and always consult your doctor before taking any new remedy, especially if you have a medical condition. Remember that lifestyle changes are also key when it comes to improving your well-being. With a combination of these two approaches, you should start feeling more energetic in no time!
Caring for Your Mental Health During Difficult Times
Mental health is an important yet often overlooked or undervalued aspect of overall well-being. Taking care of mental health is essential at all times, but it’s especially important now as people face unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. Here are some tips for supporting mental health in yourself and your loved ones.
Create a Healthy Environment
Creating a healthy environment for yourself or your loved one can help to ensure their mental health remains strong. This means implementing small changes, such as introducing more natural light into the home or removing any clutter that could be causing stress. It also means ensuring everyone has access to the basics they need, like clean water, healthy food, and comfortable clothing.
Manage Stress Levels
It’s impossible to avoid stress altogether, but it is possible to manage it healthily. Take time out each day for yourself, even if it’s just 10 minutes before bed, when you can relax and unwind without distractions from technology or the outside world. Exercise can also be great for reducing stress levels – release those endorphins and watch how quickly your mood will improve!
Take Breaks
Getting caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life is easy, but taking regular breaks from work is important so you don’t become too stressed out or overwhelmed. Taking a few minutes every hour or so to relax and recharge can help you stay focused and productive throughout the day. Even just taking a short walk outside or going for a quick jog around the block can make all the difference!
Practice Mindfulness
Mindfulness is an effective way to reduce stress levels and remain calm even during high pressure or anxiety. Practicing mindfulness involves focusing on being present at the moment without judgment or expectation. It helps ground us in reality and gives us the tools we need to cope better with stressful situations. Many apps offer guided meditation sessions, which are great for busy professionals who may not have a lot of extra time on their hands.
Establish Healthy Habits
Creating healthy habits helps support our overall well-being, including our mental health. Eating nutritious foods regularly and getting enough sleep are both essential components of staying healthy mentally and physically. Exercise is another great way to relieve stress while also improving overall fitness levels – try going outside for a walk or jog each day. Additionally, avoiding unhealthy habits such as smoking cigarettes or drinking alcohol excessively will help prevent any negative side effects on your mental well-being as well.
Encourage Self-Care Practices
Self-care practices are essential for maintaining mental health. Encouraging activities can help support your loved one through difficult times and reduce stress levels. You can even join in on the self-care practices with them.
Activities that promote self-care and relaxation can include:
- Meditation
- Yoga
- Journaling
- Reading
- Listening to music
- Spending time in nature
Foster Connections
Humans are social creatures; it’s important that we maintain connections with our family members and friends even when physical contact isn’t possible due to social distancing guidelines. Technology has made this easier than ever before, with video calls available on most smartphones and computers. Encouraging regular communication with friends and family will keep your loved one feeling connected while isolating from outside contact.
Mental health should always be taken seriously, especially during difficult times like these when it may be harder than usual to maintain good mental health. Creating a healthy environment at home, encouraging self-care practices such as meditation or yoga, and fostering connections with friends and family over video calls or other digital platforms can all help you—and your loved ones—maintain good mental health during this trying period of time.
New York Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Gabriel Dassa is the Doctor Who Sings
Welcome to the world of Dr. Gabriel Dassa. Not too many medical professionals can boast a resume full of wellness and musical joy like him. He is not only a well-known orthopedic expert. He also has the proud and unique honor of being a star in the music industry. There frankly are not too many medical professionals in the world who also are talented artists, but as demonstrated by the man with multiple talents there really should be on earth.
The doctor that does it all abides by a motto of being able to treat all patients in a competent and compassionate environment. While his practice Dassa Orthopedics specializes in orthopedic treatments, Dr. Dassa also applies the benefits of music to his overall office protocols. His patients love his musical presence as much as his delighted audiences when he performs with Classic Sounds.
His wonderful musical inclinations are rooted in the revival of his own all-time favorite band. At an early age, Dr. Dassa met many artists to include Robert Carr from Robert and Johnny and Willie Winfield of the Harptones to name a few. He had shared the stage with music greats such as The Drifters, The Miracles, and Righteous Brothers and many other artists from the 50’s and 60’s. He quickly developed a strong ardor for Doo-wop and musical expression. Simultaneously in active pursuit of medicine, he would sing between surgeries, performing in local theater productions of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Godspell.”
The delight in the cross-connections of the fields proved to be a noteworthy affair that would last a lifetime. Within no time, Dr. Dassa received offers from the leading names in a cappella. He joined Classic Sounds fresh off their win of A Cappella American Idol in 2010.
As manager of Classic Sounds, Dr. Dassa leads performances, handles bookings and events, as well as records, mixes, produces, and masters their albums and tracks. On stage, the professional sings lead and first tenor, second tenor, and even falsetto. Alongside Classic Sounds he has been fortunate to have performed on “The Vinny Vella Show” and proudly filled stadiums across the country.
The magic behind the music of the Tokens was stylized by Jay Siegel, the original lead singer, and founding member. His distinct falsetto and tenor lead has remained sacred and characterized by the group with Dr. Dassa and Kurt Yaghjian. Here is to more doctors lending an ear to musical inclinations.
With both creative endeavors and prominent dedication to medicine, the prominent work of Dr. Dassa is truly remarkable. To learn more about this all-encompassing life, please visit https://dassaortho.com. To learn more about Classic Sounds, visit https://www.classicsoundsmusic.com. And to experience Jay Siegel’s Tokens, visit https://maltshopcruise.com/lineup/jay-siegels-tokens.
