8 Facts Every CBD User Should Know | Must-read

CBD (cannabidiol) is flooding the wellness market and appears to offer a wide range of health benefits while causing few to no side effects or resulting in intoxication. Despite its growing popularity, misinformation still surrounds its use. In order to make more informed choices, here are some facts every CBD user should know.

Not all CBD products are created equal

It is important to find out more about CBD products before buying them, such as where plants were grown, how products were made, and whether they were tested. Reputable CBD companies use high-quality hemp, make their products in safe ways and use strict labeling standards, but others may use false advertising that can be deceiving.

Consumers need to buy CBD from companies that test their products and offer Certificates of Analysis (COAs). Hemp plants readily absorb contaminants from the soil, and you don’t want to consume them with your CBD. You also want to know what other ingredients a product contains and ingredient quantities. If a product isn’t lab tested, don’t purchase it.

CBD is non-intoxicating

A major selling point of CBD is that it is therapeutic, but it isn’t psychoactive like THC, another compound found in the cannabis plant. Saying that it isn’t psychoactive can be a little misleading as it can affect mood and have a calming effect. However, it doesn’t produce a ‘high’ like THC. The effects of THC are intoxicating and can leave users temporarily impaired. Full spectrum CBD products contain trace amounts of THC, but this is usually not enough to be intoxicating.

Some CBD products contain a small amount of THC

An isolate is pure CBD with all other cannabinoids removed. A broad spectrum product contains CBD, terpenes, and other minor cannabinoids, but trace amounts of THC are removed. A full spectrum product contains CBD, terpenes and other minor cannabinoids, but it also contains the trace amounts of THC found in the plant.

In general, a whole-plant product offers what’s called the entourage effect. This refers to the synergistic relationship between CBD and other potentially therapeutic terpenes and cannabinoids that work better in tandem than on their own.

CBD derived from hemp is legal

There’s some confusion over whether CBD is legal or not due to the fact that it comes from the cannabis Sativa plant. The hemp plant is a member of the cannabis Sativa family, but it contains a high quantity of CBD and is low in THC, unlike marijuana which is high in THC and low in CBD. As CBD derived from hemp contains less than 0.3% of THC, it is not a controlled substance under federal law.

Our bodies naturally produce cannabinoids

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) helps to bring balance to the human body and regulate pain, appetite, immune function, sleep etc. It has cannabinoid receptors throughout the body. CBD interacts with these receptors to elicit a range of effects. For example, some studies have found that CBD may reduce the absorption of the cannabinoid anandamide, which could offer pain relief to users. Current studies are examining what benefits CBD could have for many other conditions such as inflammation, anxiety, sleeplessness and depression.

Individuals react differently to CBD

When dosing with CBD, individuals can react differently. There is no official recommended dosage that works for everyone. The product itself, a person’s weight and the way the product is consumed can all have an influence on the effects. It is always best to start with a low dosage and see what effect it has. You can gradually increase the dosage until you get the effect you want. It’s important to remember that using products under the tongue or smoking them will have a more immediate effect than using tablets, capsules or edibles that go through the digestive system.

CBD deteriorates when exposed to light

The fact that most CBD oils are sold in dark bottles is not just for aesthetic purposes. When exposed to UV rays, CBD can deteriorate, and amber or dark glass bottles can prevent that from happening. It is always best to store your CBD products away from direct sunlight. Sunlight won’t make products unusable, but it will decrease their potency.

CBD is generally safe

According to the World Health Organization, CBD is well tolerated by most individuals. Doses of up to 1,500 mg of CBD a day are well tolerated, even over a long period. Some people may experience some side effects, such as fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea or diarrhea. However, most people experience hardly any side effects at all.





