Australia is a country known for its people. Many people flock to this part of the world for a more laid-back and friendly way of life. However, you might be surprised if you believe all of the cliches. To prepare you for life in Australia, here are 8 things you need to know about Australians.

Australians have a unique sense of humour

Australians are known for their humour. However, if you’re easily offended, it might not be for you. Australian humour is often irreverent, self-deprecating, and dark. They aren’t afraid to say what everyone else is thinking. The sense of humour tends to sit well with expats from the UK, where a similar sense of humour is practiced. However, Americans often find it jarring. Just be prepared to not take yourself too seriously.

Australians are egalitarian

Australia is one of the most egalitarian countries in the world. 92% of Australians say that they’re part of the middle or lower classes. Some people argue that this is because people of lower incomes refuse to be treated differently from anyone else. However, it’s not exactly clear why Australia is the way it is.

Australia is diverse

Australia is an incredibly diverse country. Over seven million people have migrated to Australia since 1945 and there are people from hundreds of different ancestries. Cultural diversity is celebrated in Australia and many people see it as one of the country’s greatest strengths.

Australia is home to the oldest surviving civilisation on Earth

Aboriginal Australians have ancestries dating back around 75,000 years. That makes them the oldest surviving civilisation on Earth. The Australia people know today was only federated in 1901, making it a relatively young country, but its roots stretch back much further.

Australians eat kangaroos

Kangaroos are the national symbol of Australia. But that doesn’t stop the locals from eating them. Some of them at least. The country is quite split on this issue. Some Australians think the eating of kangaroos should be made illegal. Others see it as a great way to bring in extra tourist revenue.

Australians love a drink

The drinking culture in Australia is very similar to that in many European countries. You will be greeted with a beer and you can almost guarantee someone propping up the bar on any given night. If you’re not a fan of drinking, you might find it difficult to get along.

Australians are obsessed with sport

Australians are known for their love of sports. Whilst many people think that cricket and rugby are their two favourite sports, you might be surprised to hear that swimming is the most popular sport. Over three million people are regularly involved with the sport, which kind of makes sense when you think about the constant hot weather. You might also be surprised at the quality of racing Australia has to offer.

Australians live on the coast

Amazingly, 80% of Australians live on the coast.

Most of the country is made up of the ‘outback’ but not many people actually live out there. You will find that most Australians that you meet live at the beach or in the big city.