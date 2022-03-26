84% of New Yorkers Are Saying The City Has Gone to Hell

Eight out of 10 people are saying the New York has gone to hell, according to a recent poll. Though most employees are uncertain about the city’s future they remain committed to NYC and want to be part of its recovery.

The Morning Consult poll, conducted for Partnership for New York, surveyed 9,386 adults working in New York City from February 17 to March 11, with many voicing their frustration over the soaring crime and homelessness on the streets and subways.

According to the poll, safety has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic and homelessness is to build.

40 percent of those who live in Manhattan want to move away while 48 percent who live in the other four boroughs are also looking for an exit plan.

The poll results come as New York City is experiencing a major crime surge, with the New York Police Department’s February crime statistics showing an almost 60 percent increase in felonies compared to the same time last year.

61 percent listed safety as the ‘most important’ issue the city needed to address on public transit, with 15 percent saying it was homelessness.

“I need to feel safe commuting. I need to feel safe walking. I need to overall feel safe about my environment and general surroundings.”

85 percent say not enough is being done to address assaults, 77 percent said not enough was being done to tackle gun violence and 57 percent said there’s way too much shoplifting.

Could this be the fault of DA Alvin Braggs? Employees all felt strongly that their company should hold public officials accountable for taking action to fight crime and restore quality of life in the city.