9/11 Moment Of Silence and Press Conference In Times Square

Good News Corporation will broadcast along with many organizations, a 9/11 Noon Press Conference in Times Square/Duffy Square. You can also watch a live feed on www.pausetheworldforpeace.org.

The event will feature Dionne Warwick’s Granddaughters performance, distinguished speakers from Mayor Adams Office of NYC, Operation Warrior Shield, Mayor Adams, Pastor Monrose and the City of New York, Global Security Institute, Heal Our World, Music 4 Climate Justice, Luvien: The Guardian Collective, Brian Lo, Alpha Coin/Alpha World, plus Hugg a Planets and Animodules.

Virtually on hand will be: Ringo Starr, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Douglas, Dr. Jane Goodall, Shakira (UNICEF) Stevie Wonder, UN Secretary General, Paul McCartney, Dionne Warwick, Dr. Mahmet Oz, Dr. Deepak Chopra, World Peace Orchestra, David Lynch, Harlem Globetrotters, Oprah Winfrey, Wonderama TV Talent, inc. McKenziBrooke & Reif Harrison TikTok 18 Million followers, Chuckie Armstrong II, NY State Governor Huchul, and shout uuts from around the World,

This all leads up to September 21st and the International Day of Peace.