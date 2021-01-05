9 Awesome Things to Do at the Lake

Are you planning a wonderful day at the lake? Are you feeling overwhelmed with all the possibilities for activities you can do?

More people plan to take shorter vacations than longer ones, particularly in the last year. But even day trips can be stressful to plan! Well, we’re here to help you out.

We’ve got the top things to do at the lake so you can start planning your next trip.

1. Plan a Picnic

A delicious picnic is one of the top recommended activities, no matter what lake you plan to go to. Pack up your favorite picnic basket and spread out a blanket. Make sure that your food is properly packaged so that you won’t be struggling with spills or leakage.

When possible, bring along extra things like condiments and utensils so that you won’t have to scrounge for extras or run to a local store. You can bring a cooler to make sure that all your foods and drinks stay at the right temperature.

Just make sure to clean up after yourself and recycle everything you can!

2. Go Hiking

Want to explore the great outdoors? Make sure that you check out the hiking trails at a lake near you. Look for the lake with the most recommended trails. Prepare by bringing plenty of water and the right types of shoes. And, make sure you have a healthy snack on hand for the way.

3. Play Ball

If you don’t plan to go into the water, there are tons of different activities you can try out while staying dry. Try bringing along a net and the right equipment to play volleyball or badminton. You just need a ball and some goal posts to play a raucous game of soccer.

For something a little more casual, you can bring a frisbee or another type of ball you can throw around at your leisure.

4. Motor Boat Activities

If you have access to a boat or rental facilities at the lake, you can try one of the many different activities you can do on a motorboat.

Wakeboarding, for example, can be a fun and exciting activity to try out.

If you don’t quite have the balance, try out an inner tube or a belly board for a more leisurely activity on your trip to the beach. Or, just ride along in the boat and enjoy the breeze from the water!

5. Play Cards

If you’re not the active type, why don’t you bring a pack of cards to your trip to the lake? Here are some of the different types of card games you may want to try out:

Poker

Crazy Eights

Slapjack

Spades

Gin Rummy

Cheat

Go Fish

Cribbage

Spit

Of course, these are just a few of the many, many options out there when it comes to card games. If you’re not into cards, why not try some other game options?

Dominos, backgammon, or board games can also be a great option. If you’re looking for solo activity, you can certainly bring along a great book!

6. Take out a Kayak or Canoe

If you’re a big fan of boating, why don’t you take yourself out on the lake with a nice relaxing canoe or kayak ride? If you’re looking for some physical activity, you’ll probably want to go with a kayak, while a trip out on a canoe can be a little more casual in the long run.

Just make sure that you follow the rules of the area and stay safe while you take your kayak or canoe out on an adventure.

7. Enjoy The Sunset

The sight of the sun setting over a beautiful picturesque lake really never gets old. Bring out a couple of deck chairs or towels, and make sure you know which way the sun is setting. If it’s legal where you are, you can bring a couple of alcoholic beverages to enjoy your time.

If you want to share the sunset with the world, take a camera with you to the lake next trip. Or, just use the camera on your iPhone or smartphone! Just make sure you’re enjoying the moment when you’re checking out the sunset at the lake.

8. Paddleboarding

Do you want to get a little more exercise out of your day at the lake? Why not try out some paddleboarding!

You can check out boteboard.com/collections/paddleboards to find the right paddleboards for your needs.

However, it’s important to stay safe when you’re out on the water. Even experienced swimmers should be wearing life jackets. Lakes can be much more dangerous than you think!

9. Check Out The Wildlife

Most lakes have animals you can check out. Birdwatching can be a wonderful activity to try out at the lake! You can visit with squirrels, skunks, chipmunks, or raccoons, depending on where in the world you live.

Or, head down to the water and swim with the fishes! There may even be bigger animals, like deer, moose, or elk!

Just make sure you don’t spook any wild animals (you don’t want to have to get a rabies shot) or damage their habitat in any way. Make sure to keep your distance from the animals while you observe them!

These Things to Do at the Lake Are Just the Beginning

Of course, there are so many things to do at the lake. This is just the beginning! Different activities will depend on what area you live in and the lake you plan to go to, so make sure you do your research and find out what’s available for you!

