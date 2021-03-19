9 Tips for Traveling by Car with Your Dog

The world is full of new experiences and places. You can get to your dream destinations by boat, plane, car, or train. Traveling by car certainly one of the most convenient ways to travel. It may take a little longer, but you have control over where you go when you go and what you bring with you.

Can you guess one of the most popular things that people bring on a road trip? If you thought their dog, then you’re correct! Thousands of people choose to see the world this way. Want to bring your canine companion on your next trip? Consider these nine helpful tips!

1. Bring the Appropriate Medications

If your dog experiences travel-related nausea or anxiety, make sure to pack the right medications. A lot of owners use dramamine for dogs. Talk to your vet about which options they think are appropriate. If your pet has other routine medications that they take, don’t forget those!

2. Exercise Your Dog Before You Embark

Dogs have a lot of energy, so try to wear them out before you hit the road. Take your dog for a nice, long walk or a short run before you leave. Afterward, they’re more likely to be relaxed. It gives them the chance to use the restroom as well.

3. Avoid Feeding Large Meals Right Before or During Travel

Try not to feed your dog a meal right before you leave or in the middle of the trip. Doing so might lead to digestive issues. Instead, give them snacks on the road and be sure to keep them hydrated.

4. Consider Crate Training

When you crate train a dog, you familiarize them with a crate/cage. You teach them that the crate space is safe and comfortable and can apply that to travel. This process, however, isn’t something that can be done overnight. It takes several months and works well with younger animals.

5. Maintain Proper Ventilation

During your travels, keep your car well-ventilated. This will make sure your pet remains comfortable, especially during summer trips. Point the air vents towards your dog and keep the air cool.

6. Make a Note of Pet Care Facilities Near Your Destination

As a pet parent, you must plan for the worst. If you’re going somewhere unfamiliar, you don’t want to be caught off guard if your dog falls ill. Make a list of nearby vets or animal hospitals at your destination or along the route.

7. Bring Current Photos of Your Pet

Sometimes, our dogs can get away from us. In cases of lost dogs, having a recent photo is extremely helpful. It’s also a good idea to have a pet ID collar. And if your pet has a microchip, even better.

8. Pack Water from Home if You Can

During your trip, remember to keep your dog hydrated. Sometimes, new sources of water can cause tummy troubles if a dog is particularly sensitive. Play it safe and bring water from your home in reusable bottles or jugs. If you don’t have access to these, plastic bottles also work.

9. Get Them Accustomed to Your Vehicle

Some animals aren’t used to traveling. To address this, we suggest slowly acclimating your dog to your vehicle. Bring them into the garage to play or relax. Take them on short and then long car rides. All of these are great ways to help them adjust.

Conclusion

As you plan for your journey, don’t forget to pack everything your dog may need. This includes food, dishes, leashes, beds, and everything in between. And remember, car travel isn’t for every four-legged friend. So don’t push them beyond their comfort zone!