90 Days; To Husband No. 2! Find ‘The One’ in 2021 with the 90 Days to Diva Fitness Challenge Week #3

Divas, If you’ve been following my columns Ask Sam or ImageGal you know that as part of the launch of my new book, “90 Days to Husband#2”, your Lifestyle Genie decided, as part of my quest to help you find “The One” in 2021, I would offer extra support by teaming up with Sharon Polsky at Unleashed Fitness For Women. We are offering you ladies, The 90 Day To Diva Fitness Challenge. Featuring a different workout every day at Noon ET, the video stays up for 24hrs so everyone can fit these fun yet effective workouts into your scheduel.

Commenting on the video is proof that you did it. We love accountability.

Each Friday we will also air a special “Topic of the week” video on our group. The program is FREE!

This weeks topic with will be out this Friday is “Google Is Not An Expert”

When looking for the next diet fix we easily fall down rabbit holes of miss information and conflicting schools of thought. Because everyone wants to sell you their magic diet pill. If there was such a thing none of us would need to be reminded of the simple things like excessive, water and rest. Adopting the corner stones of a healthy lifestyle, movement, breathing, hydration, sleep and mindful nutrition will have you on your way. It’s not easy but it’s not terribly hard and certainly worth it.

My Progress…. It’s been 3 weeks into the challenge for me. You can start anytime, but you should start today because you are going to feel great! I am making progress. If nothing else, I’m getting more sleep. Stress levels are going down and I’m drinking a lot more water. I’ve lost a few pounds so far. But the biggest difference I’m noticing is a feeling of being in control again and its getting easier to get out of my convertible, thanks to a better conditioned lower body.

Join the program, to get your sexy back, feel great and attract the love you want in 2021. A healthy body is a healthy mind.

Step One: Purchase a copy of “90 Days To Husband No.2!”https://www.amazon.com/90-Days-Husband-No-2-Rules/dp/B08R217HCM/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1

Step Two: Join the 90 Days To Husband No.2! Facebook group and this fantastic program is for FREE!https://www.facebook.com/groups/90daystohusbandno2/?ref=share