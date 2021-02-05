MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
90 Days; To Husband No. 2! Find ‘The One’ in 2021 with the 90 Days to Diva Fitness Challenge Week #3

Divas, If you’ve been following my columns Ask Sam or ImageGal you know that as part of the launch of my new book, “90 Days to Husband#2”, your Lifestyle Genie decided, as part of my quest to help you find “The One” in 2021, I would offer extra support by teaming up with Sharon Polsky at Unleashed Fitness For Women. We are offering you ladies, The 90 Day To Diva Fitness Challenge. Featuring a different workout every day at Noon ET,  the video stays up for 24hrs so everyone can fit these fun yet effective workouts into your scheduel.

Commenting on the video is proof that you did it. We love accountability.

Each Friday we will also air a special  “Topic of the week” video on our group. The program is FREE! 

This weeks topic with will be out this Friday is “Google Is Not An Expert”

When looking for the next diet fix we easily fall down rabbit holes of miss information and conflicting schools of thought. Because everyone wants to sell you their magic diet pill. If there was such a thing none of us would need to be reminded of the simple things like excessive, water and rest. Adopting the corner stones of a healthy lifestyle, movement, breathing, hydration, sleep and mindful nutrition will have you on your way. It’s not easy but it’s not terribly hard and certainly worth it.

My Progress…. It’s been 3 weeks into the challenge for me. You can start anytime, but you should start today because you are going to feel great!  I am making progress. If nothing else, I’m getting more sleep. Stress levels are going down and I’m drinking a lot more water. I’ve lost a few pounds so far. But the biggest difference I’m noticing is a feeling of being in control again and its getting easier to get out of my convertible, thanks to a better conditioned lower body.

Join the program, to get your sexy back, feel great and attract the love you want in 2021. A healthy body is a healthy mind.

Step One: Purchase a copy of “90 Days To Husband No.2!https://www.amazon.com/90-Days-Husband-No-2-Rules/dp/B08R217HCM/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1

Step Two: Join the 90 Days To Husband No.2! Facebook group and this fantastic program is for FREE!https://www.facebook.com/groups/90daystohusbandno2/?ref=share

Samantha von Sperling is a lifestyle guru who has spent her entire career going above and beyond to help her clients achieve their goals. “When asked what I do, I will tell you that I “Spit shine” people and things for a living. My arsenal of expertise helps smooth out the rough spots, whether it’s your look, the space you inhabit, or how you interact with the world around you. Our goal is to help you feel more comfortable in your skin and confident in your ability to handle any social situation with panache! Keen insight and fresh perspective is the first step to attaining your goal. Everything in life at some level is a matter of packaging and a game of seduction, a new job, a step up a ladder, the winning over of clients and friends or the conquest of your desire. Tell me what you want, what you need, even if it seems trivial, personal or impossible. If I can’t help you, I’ll tell you. If I can, it shall be done.” Samantha was raised in a sophisticated family where entertaining international guests was de rigueur; refined manners, elegant dress, proper posture, the art of conversation, and ballroom dancing are second nature to her. Her education is a continuation of a lifelong passion for the arts and a foundation for her business. Armed with a degree from New York University in Educational Theatre with a concentration in Speech Communications – also a classically trained ballroom dancer and actress – von Sperling set out the offer the world a new approach to the old concept of finishing. She uses her diverse talents through innovative group seminars or with one-on-one consultations. By utilizing all her skills and training, von Sperling has fulfilled requests from royal families, diplomats, politicians, celebrities, CEOs, companies big and small, regular joes, and soccer moms. Ms. von Sperling has appeared in print publications such as The New York Times, TIME Magazine, O The Oprah Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Wall Street Journal, to name a few. She appears as a guest expert on numerous television programs, and currently contributes as ImageGal for DivaGalsDaily.com and writes her own column, “Ask Sam” for Time Square Chronicles which she counts amongst her great joys in life. Samantha von Sperling from POLISHED Social Image Consultants has been on the forefront of the image consulting industry for a decade, helping to bring out the best in you – from the boardroom to the ballroom.

