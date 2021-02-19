90 Days To Husband No. 2! Find ‘The One’ in 2021 with the 90 Days to Diva Fitness Challenge Week #5 – Falling Off The Wagon

This weeks topic is about falling down and getting back up. There are no excuses but there are challenges and sometimes we fail. But don’t let 1 scoop of vegan ice-cream ruin your program. Say, “Ok, I ate, ( fill in the blank). I should not have, but it was delicious and I enjoyed it.For the rest of the day and tomorrow I‘m going to do better.” Pick yourself up immediately with your sext meal, or fast or whatever it is you are following. The next morning, try to really concentrate from your morning routine, and move forward. For me the challenges were visitors, celebrations and a non working kitchen while it was being renovated. Now that my kitchen is functional again, preparing healthy meals is going to be so much easier. It’s a pleasure to cook in my new kitchen. Back to salads we go!

My Week 5 progress update. I’ve only lost a few pounds so far, but I’m losing slowly and steadily. But what is noticeably different is my attitude. In a month I started to feel my “sexy” coming back to me. Drive, strength, and energy, are all elevated and that feels fantastic.

During this 90 Day to Diva Fittness journey, I was introduced to SCOOP by Sharon Polsky. I love my Scoop! It’s a recumbent lateral trainer, for those with injuries and arthritis or vertigo, this is for you.Instead of pedaling down like with a bicycle, with a Scoop you pedal by picking your knees up and out in a motion resembling an infinity symbol or a figure or the number 8 on its side. It can be done while watching tv or at your desk. After a few weeks of scooping even though I have only lost a few pounds I am noticing that its gotten a bit easier to get in and out of my car gracefully.

In my book, I have sections about getting the mind and body right if you’re going to be endeavoring to do something as monumental as finding yourself a life partner. Therefore I started a Facebook group to give my readers a little more support. Attract ‘The One’ in 2021 with a healthier mind and body.

Step One: Purchase a copy of “90 Days To Husband No.2!”https://www.amazon.com/90-Days-Husband-No-2-Rules/dp/B08R217HCM/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1



Step Two: Join the 90 Days To Husband No.2! Facebook group and this fantastic program is for FREE!https://www.facebook.com/groups/90daystohusbandno2/?ref=share