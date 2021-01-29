90 Days To Husband No. 2: Find ‘The One’ in 2021 with the 90 Days to Diva Fitness Challenge

Divas, I have lost 4 pounds! This was week 2 of my of my 90 Days To Diva Fitness Challenge led by Sharon Polsky of Unleashed Fitness for Women. Are looking for ‘The One’ in 2021? My New Book “90 Days To Husband No.2” was written just for you. To give you extra support, to help you keep your New Years Resolutions and to get you ladies in gear for Valentines day and to help you reach the healthiest happiest version of yourself. So you feel good about yourself and have the energy and stamina required to attract the one you are looking for. Sharon came up with a super easy program to get you started and support you during the first 90 days of your quest. If you have not joined yet, don’t worry you can jump in any time. But don’t delay your health or your happiness. Who knows, you might get hooked on your health and fitness and meet some very fit man, you can share your healthy lifestyle with…

Each Friday there is a new video where Sharon and I cover a different topic related to the Corner Stones of Fitness.This week was about your grocery budget and planning meals so you will be less tempted to eat junk and save money by shopping smart.

Green Soup– This is wonderful, colorful, healthy, and delicious! This is a signature recipe of mine, that all of my friends love and I have been asked to share in many interviews. Soup is one of my favorite food groups. This one is sliming and heart healthy and packed with nutrients to help you look and feel your best. Its inexpensive, and delicious. Make in Large batches and freeze individual portions. Or don’t freeze and sever to your whole family. Eat with a healthy carb or a lean protein, like grilled salmon.

Here is my recipe: