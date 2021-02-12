MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Ask Sam

90 Days To Husband No. 2! Find ‘The One’ in 2021 with the 90 Days to Diva Fitness Challenge Week #4

This weeks topic is the art or manifestation, pertaining to your health and fitness. In order yo achieve anything first you must believe that it is possible. Visualize it. Believe in the power of the possibility of ‘What If?’ Write down what you want. Cut out a picture of some abs that inspire you. Take a picture of a dress you would like to wear or find something in your closet that you love that no longer fits and hang it up where you can see it every day. Make a plan. Find some 10/20 min on line classes that you can add into your day between zoom meetings. Write down * glasses of water a day into your daily plan so that you are drinking water with your schedule as if it were a ‘to do’ with a deadline of 7pm everyday. Block off time to sleep it feels wonderfully restorative and it is free!

Wanting to give my readers more support in their quest for love, as part of my ’90 Days To Husband No. 2!’ book launch, I joined forces with fitness expert Sharon Polsky owner of Unleashed Fitness For Women to create the 90 Day to Diva Fittness Challenge. Featuring a different workout every day, accountability and community support, tips and a weekly topic video Sharon and I discuss in a video on the 90 Days to Husband No.2 Facebook Group released on Fridays. For FREE!

My Progress 

It’s been 4 weeks into the challenge for me. I feel like I’m starting to get my sexy back. I want to get dressed again. I still don’t know how much weight I’ve lost yet, but I know I’m getting smaller because clothes that were a bit too tight fit ok now. My jeans fit great. I have more energy, I’m feeling stronger. It’s getting easier to get in and out of my car. Most importantly, I’m no longer feeling desperate. I’m feeling in control, and that feels fantastic. You can start anytime, but you should start today because you are going to feel great!  I’m drinking plenty of water, making delicious and satisfying plant based meals and feeling better. 

Join the program, to get your sexy back, feel great and attract ‘The One’ in 2021. A healthy body is a healthy mind.

Step One: Purchase a copy of “90 Days To Husband No.2!https://www.amazon.com/90-Days-Husband-No-2-Rules/dp/B08R217HCM/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1

Step Two: Join the 90 Days To Husband No.2! Facebook group and this fantastic program is for FREE!https://www.facebook.com/groups/90daystohusbandno2/?ref=share

Samantha von Sperling is a lifestyle guru who has spent her entire career going above and beyond to help her clients achieve their goals. “When asked what I do, I will tell you that I “Spit shine” people and things for a living. My arsenal of expertise helps smooth out the rough spots, whether it’s your look, the space you inhabit, or how you interact with the world around you. Our goal is to help you feel more comfortable in your skin and confident in your ability to handle any social situation with panache! Keen insight and fresh perspective is the first step to attaining your goal. Everything in life at some level is a matter of packaging and a game of seduction, a new job, a step up a ladder, the winning over of clients and friends or the conquest of your desire. Tell me what you want, what you need, even if it seems trivial, personal or impossible. If I can’t help you, I’ll tell you. If I can, it shall be done.” Samantha was raised in a sophisticated family where entertaining international guests was de rigueur; refined manners, elegant dress, proper posture, the art of conversation, and ballroom dancing are second nature to her. Her education is a continuation of a lifelong passion for the arts and a foundation for her business. Armed with a degree from New York University in Educational Theatre with a concentration in Speech Communications – also a classically trained ballroom dancer and actress – von Sperling set out the offer the world a new approach to the old concept of finishing. She uses her diverse talents through innovative group seminars or with one-on-one consultations. By utilizing all her skills and training, von Sperling has fulfilled requests from royal families, diplomats, politicians, celebrities, CEOs, companies big and small, regular joes, and soccer moms. Ms. von Sperling has appeared in print publications such as The New York Times, TIME Magazine, O The Oprah Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Wall Street Journal, to name a few. She appears as a guest expert on numerous television programs, and currently contributes as ImageGal for DivaGalsDaily.com and writes her own column, “Ask Sam” for Time Square Chronicles which she counts amongst her great joys in life. Samantha von Sperling from POLISHED Social Image Consultants has been on the forefront of the image consulting industry for a decade, helping to bring out the best in you – from the boardroom to the ballroom.

