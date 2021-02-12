90 Days To Husband No. 2! Find ‘The One’ in 2021 with the 90 Days to Diva Fitness Challenge Week #4

This weeks topic is the art or manifestation, pertaining to your health and fitness. In order yo achieve anything first you must believe that it is possible. Visualize it. Believe in the power of the possibility of ‘What If?’ Write down what you want. Cut out a picture of some abs that inspire you. Take a picture of a dress you would like to wear or find something in your closet that you love that no longer fits and hang it up where you can see it every day. Make a plan. Find some 10/20 min on line classes that you can add into your day between zoom meetings. Write down * glasses of water a day into your daily plan so that you are drinking water with your schedule as if it were a ‘to do’ with a deadline of 7pm everyday. Block off time to sleep it feels wonderfully restorative and it is free!

Wanting to give my readers more support in their quest for love, as part of my ’90 Days To Husband No. 2!’ book launch, I joined forces with fitness expert Sharon Polsky owner of Unleashed Fitness For Women to create the 90 Day to Diva Fittness Challenge. Featuring a different workout every day, accountability and community support, tips and a weekly topic video Sharon and I discuss in a video on the 90 Days to Husband No.2 Facebook Group released on Fridays. For FREE!

My Progress

It’s been 4 weeks into the challenge for me. I feel like I’m starting to get my sexy back. I want to get dressed again. I still don’t know how much weight I’ve lost yet, but I know I’m getting smaller because clothes that were a bit too tight fit ok now. My jeans fit great. I have more energy, I’m feeling stronger. It’s getting easier to get in and out of my car. Most importantly, I’m no longer feeling desperate. I’m feeling in control, and that feels fantastic. You can start anytime, but you should start today because you are going to feel great! I’m drinking plenty of water, making delicious and satisfying plant based meals and feeling better.

Join the program, to get your sexy back, feel great and attract ‘The One’ in 2021. A healthy body is a healthy mind.

Step One: Purchase a copy of “90 Days To Husband No.2!”https://www.amazon.com/90-Days-Husband-No-2-Rules/dp/B08R217HCM/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1

Step Two: Join the 90 Days To Husband No.2! Facebook group and this fantastic program is for FREE!https://www.facebook.com/groups/90daystohusbandno2/?ref=share