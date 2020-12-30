90 Days to Husband No.2! Gets Published.

Our writer Samantha Bessudo Drucker’s new book “90 Days to Husband No.2!” has been published. We at T2C are especially thrilled as we were the first publication to offer glimpses into what has become what is sure to be a best selling book.

In a quandary about life and men and where her life would take her Samantha set on a a quick journey towards happiness. This book offers strategies and a clear plan to find love fast. Samantha’s proven techniques and 10 solid rules will improve any woman’s daily life, appearance, and self-esteem! You’ll become the best version of yourself, attract your mate, have the perfect wedding and live the fairytale ending.

Samantha and Jeffrey Drucker

Samantha has had a lifetime of transformation – helping people and places be their best. Samantha has been a “Lifestyle Genie”, cohost of “Sexy IsTimelessTalks”, cohost of “Love&Design Project” with her husband Jeffrey Drucker, an actress and a writer for T2C. She has appeared in multiple tv shows and publications. She is known for her savoir-faire for anything and everything.

“90 DaysTo HusbandNo2!“ is a must have book if you are looking to get married.