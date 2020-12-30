MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Book Reviews

90 Days to Husband No.2! Gets Published.

90 Days to Husband No.2! Gets Published.

Our writer Samantha Bessudo Drucker’s new book “90 Days to Husband No.2!” has been published. We at T2C are especially thrilled as we were the first publication to offer glimpses into what has become what is sure to be a best selling book.

 In a quandary about life and men and where her life would take her Samantha set on a a quick journey towards happiness. This book offers strategies and a clear plan to find love fast. Samantha’s proven techniques and 10 solid rules will improve any woman’s daily life, appearance, and self-esteem! You’ll become the best version of yourself, attract your mate, have the perfect wedding and live the fairytale ending.

Samantha and Jeffrey Drucker

Samantha has had a lifetime of transformation – helping people and places be their best. Samantha has been a “Lifestyle Genie”, cohost of “Sexy IsTimelessTalks”, cohost of “Love&Design Project” with her husband Jeffrey Drucker, an actress and a writer for T2C. She has appeared in multiple tv shows and publications. She is known for her savoir-faire for anything and everything.

Samantha and Jeffrey Drucker

90 DaysTo HusbandNo2! is a must have book if you are looking to get married.

Related Items
Book Reviews

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Book Reviews

Grandfather’s Journal In Search Of

G. H. HARDINGDecember 22, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 6, 2020
Read More

A time-travel Fantasy…John Lennon is alive! Imagine!

G. H. HARDINGDecember 3, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 2, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 8, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 27, 2020
Read More

Mark Bego’s Best-Selling “Eat Like a Rock Star” Paperback Edition In November

G. H. HARDINGOctober 27, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 18, 2020
Read More

Grammy Winner Billy Vera Takes Up Fiction Writing and Adds ‘A Dollop of Toothpaste’ to Creative Achievements

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 17, 2020
Read More