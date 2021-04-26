MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
93rd Academy Award Winners Create Harmony Across the Industry

This year the Oscar went to artisans across the industry.

Each winner spoke from the heart and reflected on a world that is emerging from the shadow of the pandemic and a world balancing race equality.

” I think that everybody benefits from diversity, you know, everyone does. And so I think that just ‑‑ and also, I think everybody wants it to be honest. I feel like that has been the thing, and I think that time has kind of sped up in a way in terms of technology and just people being more connected, also people not being afraid to speak up. And so and then ‑‑ and then a lot of people who maybe didn’t realize, hey, maybe, diversity isn’t in this ‑‑ you know, because things were just the norm,” said Make-up and Hairstyling winner Mia Neal in the press room. “So I think that things are happening, and I think it’s being well received. You know? That is the beauty of it is that I don’t sense any resistance.”

And, so much of the art of film is the perseverance an Oscar winner illuminates.

“Every project, we try to immerse ourselves in it and we try to do the best work we can and we hope we learn something in the process. And the real reward is doing it and knowing you did the best you could. And I’m not going to say tonight sucks because it doesn’t. It’s pretty awesome. But it’s not the ‑‑ it’s not the motivating factor, you know,” said Original Score winner Trent Reznor. “And, for me personally, we are going to wake up tomorrow the same people we were today, you know, we were last week. But it’s the process, it’s the exploring, it’s the learning about this beautiful gift of music and how to apply it and how you can express it, you know. That’s my take.”

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

