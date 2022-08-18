In the Heart of New York City is Little Italy and for well over 150 years the Italian community in New York has called it home. Settled by immigrants from several regions in Italy, many of the traditions, culture and observances and of course food, followed them to New York.
Events
96th Annual Feast of San Gennaro Comes Back To Little Italy
One of the major observances is a dedication to San Gennaro the Patron Saint of Naples. This year will mark the 96th Feast of San Gennaro from Thursday, September 15 to Sunday, September 25th, 11 days of the best that Little Italy has to offer, food, fun, music, shopping, concerts, competition, games and rides.
The Festival starts with the Blessing of the Stands and the procession of the Statue of San Gennaro through Little Italy. The Statue will then stand proudly on Mulberry St, welcoming guests from all over New York, the USA and the World.
This year the Festival Committee is proud to announce the Grand Marshal is NASA Astronaut, Michael Massimino. This year’s theme is celebrating America And Our Armed Forces. The Parade will be Saturday, September 17th at 2pm up Mulberry St and around Little Italy. After the parade Mr. Massimino will do a Q and A from the stage.
Friday, September 16th at 2pm is the much Loved 24th Annual Cannoli eating competition, and this is always a fun competiton. This event is sponsored by Ferrara’s Cafe.
There will be concerts from world renown performers and fun with local competitions, and SO much more.
Additional events include:
Tuesday, 9/20 – 7pm 17th Annual Enrico Caruso Opera Night.
Wednesday 9/21 – 1pm 3rd Annual Zeppole Eating Competition sponsored by Danny on the Corner
Friday 9/23 – 1pm 2nd Annual Pizza Eating Competition. Sponsored by Rubirosa.
Saturday 9/24 – 2pm Musical Tribute to Our Armed Forces performed by Theresa Sareo and Cheryl Warfield.
So make your plans to be a part of the 96th San Gennaro Feast and enjoy all that NYC offers. The best is yet to come, and you will want to be a part of this amazing Celebration. They’ll be waiting for YOU.
Events
Google+
YouTube
RSS