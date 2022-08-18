96th Annual Feast of San Gennaro Comes Back To Little Italy

The Festival starts with the Blessing of the Stands and the procession of the Statue of San Gennaro through Little Italy. The Statue will then stand proudly on Mulberry St, welcoming guests from all over New York, the USA and the World.

This year the Festival Committee is proud to announce the Grand Marshal is NASA Astronaut, Michael Massimino. This year’s theme is celebrating America And Our Armed Forces. The Parade will be Saturday, September 17th at 2pm up Mulberry St and around Little Italy. After the parade Mr. Massimino will do a Q and A from the stage.

Friday, September 16th at 2pm is the much Loved 24th Annual Cannoli eating competition, and this is always a fun competiton. This event is sponsored by Ferrara’s Cafe.

There will be concerts from world renown performers and fun with local competitions, and SO much more.