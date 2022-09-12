96th Annual Feast of San Gennaro Is Back!

The Feast of San Gennaro 2022 in Little Italy, NYC runs from Thursday September 15 through Sunday September 25!
The Feast celebrates the life of San Gennaro of Naples who was Bishop of Benevento, Italy and was martyred in 305AD. Read more about San Gennaro and the feast by clicking here.
The Grand Marshall for the 2022 Feast of San Gennaro is is Former NASA Astronaut, Michael J. Massimino. This year’s theme will be Celebrating America and Honoring Our Armed Forces!
Highlights include:
