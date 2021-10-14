9th Annual Event Planner Expo Launches with Night at SPIN

They hit it hard and started off the The 9th Annual Event Planner Expo with a big win. Hundreds of attendees from around America gathered at hospot SPIN for a night of celebration, networking and fun to launch the showcase.

The beloved overall week presented by EMRG Media is the premier destination for Event Planners, Corporate Decision Makers, Meeting Planners, Marketing & PR Professionals. The Event Planner Expo has included a star-studded lineup of speakers and experts with inspiring careers, ready to share their insider strategies and tactics.

Erica Maurer, Co-Founder of EMRG Media and the force beyond The Event Planner Expo spoke about the challenges of the past year and half, as well as what is making the industry stronger than ever: “Partnership, reliability, teamwork, employees and appreciating everything you have and the moments we get to share together,” she stated during the can’t miss industry event.

And, going on Maurer reflected on why workers in the field have to continue to make the most of the workforce, “It was important before the pandemic, but now it’s even more important – It’s critical for success.”

This past year was challenging for The Event Planning Industry as it was many others, but as New York City and other states are opening up, event and meeting planners, as well as Marketing and PR Executives, are ready to start planning events for the rest of 2021 and 2022. Now more than ever, it’s so important for the events industry to gather so venues and services can showcase what they have to offer and planners to execute events for their clients.

The opening party at SPIN was a huge hit, as well a the Educational Speaker Series at 92Y (1395 Lexington Ave.) with Keynote Speakers Daymond John from ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank,” as well as Celebrity Event & Wedding Planner Colin Cowie. Day two highlighted VIP Networking Reception at Common Ground.