MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

A 10pm Curfew for Washington Square Park Causes Arrests

At least 22 were arrested, as well as 5 New York police officers being hurt. The police chased people through Greenwich Village, Saturday night. The reason was a 10pm curfew was imposed on Washington Square Park.

The scene was violent as a large homeless encampment has taken over a corner of the park. 

The park usually closes at midnight, but this weekend the new 10pm closing time was brought in to curb the crime in around the area, widespread drug taking, partying and other anti-social behavior led to complaints from the esidents who live in the area. They also blocked a roadway as FDNY and EMS teams responded to a fire. People jumped on cars, and threw bottles and other objects at police, while they tried to rescue those who were caught.

The people who had been in the park clashed with police, thinking that rules do not have to be obeyed. After all what’s a slap on the hand thanks to de Blasio, Cuomo and bail reform.

A shirtless man was arrested after he was caught on camera trying to square up to officers with a metal barricade. 

The parkgoers formed a human chain and the police were forced to respond with paper spray. The police could also be seen physically struggling with parkgoers who refused to leave. One cop was hit after a garbage can was thrown at them and another pulled a shoulder. Another officer suffered a possible broken finger while two other officers were hit with bottles.

News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

More in News

