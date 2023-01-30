A 50,000-Year Old Comet Is a Unique Start to February

On February 1st, a rare green comet passes near Earth in what some are saying since the Stone Age! NASA has called it C/2022 E3 and was discovered by astronomers in California in early March 2022 as it flew past Jupiter. According to Newsweek, the comet was about 100 million miles away from Earth at the beginning of the month. NASA is predicting that by the time it reaches Earth it could possibly be seen by the naked eye.

In the mean time head to the American Museum of Natural History where there is so much to explore. You enter and exit through Central Park West (upstairs) at 79th Street or at the accessible entrance on 81st Street/Rose Center for Earth and Space.

Playing now is Worlds Beyond Earth now playing at the planetarium is dedicated to the memory of Charles Hayden in celebration of the 150th anniversary of his birth and made possible by the generous support of the Charles Hayden Foundation. Narrated by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o, Worlds Beyond Earth tells the story of the dynamic worlds that share our solar system and the unique conditions that make life on Earth possible.

Now screening on the world’s most advanced planetarium projection system.