Entertainment

A 50,000-Year Old Comet Is a Unique Start to February

A 50,000-Year Old Comet Is a Unique Start to February

On February 1st, a rare green comet passes near Earth in what some are saying since the Stone Age! NASA has called it C/2022 E3 and was discovered by astronomers in California in early March 2022 as it flew past Jupiter. According to Newsweek, the comet was about 100 million miles away from Earth at the beginning of the month. NASA is predicting that by the time it reaches Earth it could possibly be seen by the naked eye.

In the mean time head to the American Museum of Natural History where there is so much to explore. You enter and exit through Central Park West (upstairs) at 79th Street or at the accessible entrance on 81st Street/Rose Center for Earth and Space.

Playing now is Worlds Beyond Earth now playing at the planetarium is dedicated to the memory of Charles Hayden in celebration of the 150th anniversary of his birth and made possible by the generous support of the Charles Hayden Foundation. Narrated by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’oWorlds Beyond Earth tells the story of the dynamic worlds that share our solar system and the unique conditions that make life on Earth possible.

Now screening on the world’s most advanced planetarium projection system.

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

My View: Where Have All Those Great Variety Shows Gone? Check Out The Footlighters Club

Stephen SorokoffJanuary 30, 2023
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 30, 2023
Read More

Fotografiska New York Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2023
Read More

The Museum of Failure Shows What It Takes To Miss

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2023
Read More

The New Broadway Musical Shucked Finds Its Cast

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2023
Read More

Exploring 6 Casinos Near Times Square

WriterJanuary 29, 2023
Read More

Now Is The Perfect Time To Visit The National Jazz Museum With Disney/Pixar and Soul

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2023
Read More

Celebrate 100 years of Warner Bros at New York’s Candlelight Concerts!

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2023
Read More

The McKittrick Hotel Announces The Return Of The Drama Desk Award Winning Production Of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2023
Read More