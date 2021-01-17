MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

A Beautiful Day in Manhattan

I have been missing my city, so I hopped on a Citi Bike and decided to reintroduce myself to the city that has so much to offer. First up Central Park Zoo to see the seals.

Reading about the world of Prismatica, from Suzanna’s story, I decided I needed to see them for myself. I am so glad I did. They are amazing.

I headed over to see the new and improved Penn Station….wow. After decades of planning and three years of construction, Moynihan Train Hall finally opened its doors to commuters. The renovation is located immediately across from Penn Station on Eighth Avenue.

St. Patrick’s and Rockefeller Center’s Ice Skating rink was my last stop

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

