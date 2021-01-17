A Beautiful Day in Manhattan

I have been missing my city, so I hopped on a Citi Bike and decided to reintroduce myself to the city that has so much to offer. First up Central Park Zoo to see the seals.

Reading about the world of Prismatica, from Suzanna’s story, I decided I needed to see them for myself. I am so glad I did. They are amazing.

I headed over to see the new and improved Penn Station….wow. After decades of planning and three years of construction, Moynihan Train Hall finally opened its doors to commuters. The renovation is located immediately across from Penn Station on Eighth Avenue.

St. Patrick’s and Rockefeller Center’s Ice Skating rink was my last stop