A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical Brings Neil Diamond to Rehearsal

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical released exclusive images the cast at rehearsals including an image of Neil Diamond celebrating the production

Tom Alan Robbins (Bert Berns), Michael McCormick (Tommy O’Rourke), and Will Swenson (Neil – Then) All photo’s by Jenny Anderson. Courtesy of A Beautiful Noise.

A Beautiful Noise will open on Broadway this fall at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) with preview performances beginning Wednesday, November 2 ahead of an official opening night set for Sunday, December 4. The production is currently in technical rehearsals in Boston for its world premiere six-week engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial (106 Boylston Street) and will begin previews Tuesday, June 21. Tickets for the Boston run of A Beautiful Noise are now available at www.abeautifulnoisethemusical.com.

Will Swenson (Neil – Then) and the cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Including a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

Robyn Hurder (Marcia Murphey)

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Will Swenson (Neil – Then ), Jessie Fisher (Jayne Posner) and the cast.

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa(costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production will have music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, andBrian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant) Kathy Fabian(properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Ryan Conway of Architect Theatrical (general manager).

om Alan Robbins (Bert Berns), Michael McCormick (Tommy O’Rourke), and Will Swenson (Neil – Then)

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at  sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

Will Swenson (Neil – Then ) and the cast.

A Grammy Award®-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

Mark Jacoby (Neil – Now) and the cast.

But above it all, the rockstar is a doting grandfather, loving father, and adoring husband. His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

Tom Alan Robbins (Kieve Diamond), Mark Jacoby (Neil – Now), and Bri Sudia (Rose Diamond)

Full casting for the Broadway production of A Beautiful Noise will be announced soon.

Robyn Hurder (Marcia) and Will Swenson (Neil – Then)

Broadway tickets are now on sale to the general public via www.abeautifulnoisethemusical.com, telecharge.com or by calling 800 447 7400.

Mark Jacoby (Neil – Now) and Linda Powell (Doctor).

Robyn Hurder (Marcia Murphey) and Will Swenson (Neil – Then)

