A Blue Moon For Halloween Might Be A Warning of Things To Come

This month has two full moons, which means there’s going to be a “Blue Moon” on Halloween October 31st!

A “Blue Moon” is a fairly infrequent phenomenon involving the appearance of an additional full moon within one month. This rare calendar event only occurs every few years, giving rise to the term “once in a blue moon“. This year it occurs on the Night of Halloween!

The phrase “once in a Blue Moon” has been around for more than 400 years. The meaning is akin to never or rarely“ “I’ll do it when the moon turns blue” is the equivalent of “I’ll do it when pigs fly” and is a great phrase to avoid some to-dos.

The first full moon of this month fell on October 1-2, 2020. It was the Northern Hemisphere’s Harvest Moon, or full moon nearest the September equinox. The moon is blue in name only, but it’ll be near in the sky to the fiery planet Mars.

We are in a Scorpio season, governed by Pluto — Lord of the Underworld, and planet of death, sex, taboo, transformation, and things lingering beneath the surface. It is the darkest of dark and the lightest of light. There is no gray.

Halloween is the one day in the year where the barriers between the physical world and the spirit world can be dissolved.

Full moons are a call for balance bringing what’s hidden to light. It is a cycle of life and death.

The full moon conjuncts Uranus, the “Great Awakener,” and the planet of revolution and change.

The moon governs how you feel within and helps you gain clarity.

We are also dealing with multiple retrogrades: Mercury: Oct. 13 to Nov. 3, a time to deal with the past. Mars in retrograde: Sept. 9 to Nov. 13, this rare occurrence deals with passion, ambition, sexuality, and aggression. Neptune in retrograde: June 23 to Nov. 28, is still here adding dreams, illusions and spirituality into the mixture. Look for reality to slap you in the face.Uranus retrograde started Aug. 15 to Jan. 14, 2021. Week because this is about revolution, eccentricities, individuality, and freedom.

To explain how rare all of this is, the next blue moon happens January 31, 2048 and a seasonal Blue Moon on August 23rd.