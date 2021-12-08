Everyone’s favorite Peanuts holiday special comes to life in A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage by Charles M. Schulz.

Todd Gershwin (Producer)

Celebrate the holiday season with the Peanuts gang in two holiday engagements. This week the show is at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center (480 N Bedford Rd, Chappaqua, NY until December 19th. Staring on the 21st until Christmas Eve the show will have its New York City premiere at The Palladium Times Square (1515 Broadway, NYC).



Emma T. Wilcox, Lucy Rhoades and Giuliana Augello

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage is based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, and adapted for the stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer, by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. Charles M. Schulz’s Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life -all set to the original special’s dialogue as well as the unforgettable sounds of the classic Vince Guaraldi musical score. A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage celebrates the timeless television classic as the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols.

D’Marreon Alexander

Directed by Robert Coulson, the cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage features D’Marreon Alexander as Linus, Giuliana Augello as Violet, Connor Barr as Charlie Brown, Sophia Delucchi as Sally Brown, Chloe Gabila (Ensemble), Andrew Hainz as Pigpen, Will Jewett as Snoopy, Brent C. Mauldin as Schroeder, Lucy Rhoades as Frieda, Sam Sanderson (Ensemble), Elliot Wallace as Shermy, Emma T. Wilcox as Patty, and Leah Windahl as Lucy.



Leah Windahl



Will Jewett and Connor Barr

Leah Windahl and D’Marreon Alexander

The cast that includes -D’Marreon Alexander, Giuliana Augello, Connor Barr, Sophia Delucchi, Chloe Gabila, Will Jewett, Lucy Rhoades, Sam Sanderson, Emma T. Wilcox and Leah Windahl









The cast that includes -D’Marreon Alexander, Giuliana Augello, Connor Barr, Sophia Delucchi, Chloe Gabila, Will Jewett, Lucy Rhoades, Sam Sanderson, Emma T. Wilcox and Leah Windahl

The cast that includes -D’Marreon Alexander, Giuliana Augello, Connor Barr, Sophia Delucchi, Chloe Gabila, Will Jewett, Lucy Rhoades, Sam Sanderson, Emma T. Wilcox and Leah Windahl

The cast that includes -D’Marreon Alexander, Giuliana Augello, Connor Barr, Sophia Delucchi, Chloe Gabila, Will Jewett, Lucy Rhoades, Sam Sanderson, Emma T. Wilcox and Leah Windahl







Leah Windahl and cast

Leah Windahl and cast

Leah Windahl and cast

Leah Windahl and cast

The cast that includes -D’Marreon Alexander, Giuliana Augello, Connor Barr, Sophia Delucchi, Chloe Gabila, Will Jewett, Lucy Rhoades, Sam Sanderson, Emma T. Wilcox and Leah Windahl

Lucy Rhoades

Robert Coulson (Director)

Will Jewett

Connor Barr

Giuliana Augello

Sam Sanderson

Chloe Gabila

Emma T. Wilcox

Sopdia Delucchi

D’Marreon Alexander

Elliot Wallace

Brent C. Muldin

Andrew Heinz

Live on Stage is produced by Gershwin Entertainment / Todd Gershwin.