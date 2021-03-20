MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Book Reviews

A Chat With Mr. Hanes

A Chat With Mr. Hanes

CW Hanes’ Grandfather’s Journal: In Search Of (Yorkshire Publishing) has been a riveting read since its release late last-year. It was also one of the first books  ever to have included its own song (“You Reached The Unreachable”) – an original no less. There have also been nibbles from Hollywood for a film version.

Hanes is at work on the follow-up, which is the first of a planned series.

We chatted by phone with the author:

 Q: How would you describe Grandfather’s Journal: In Search Of?

 A: “Full of adventure in this world; the spirit world and core family values.”

 Q: You’ve got such great characters -Jerry, Arthur, Catharine and Michael- did you base them on people you’ve known?

 A: “Some of these characters I thought would carry a good storyline.” 

Q: This is also the first book I’ve come across with its own song; tell us how you came to write that as well?

 A: “I’ve been divorced twice, and I wasn’t looking for another relationship, but then I was introduced to my beautiful wife, and I wrote this song for her! Until she came along my heart was unreachable!”

Q: Your rep told us that when you began this book, you began writing the chapters on post-it sticky notes. Tell us how that happened?

A: “I work in engineering and I was sitting at work taking a break and I thought of this story I was told when I was young. I always thought it would make a good book someday. I wrote ideas on post it notes for the next 15 years. The first post-it note idea was written in 1987.  In 2003 computers got strong enough that I started typing in what I had written down. I wrote seven chapters then began to work too much and it took 16 years for my wife and sister to convince me to finish the book.”

Q: The detail to American Indian culture is terrific as well; tell us how your knowledge of that came to be?

 A: “My great, great, great grandmother was removed from her home by Andrew Jackson’s army in 1838 and put on the Trail of Tears when she was nine years old. A lot of my knowledge came from being handed down from my mom and dad and then lots of books I studied and read. I taught myself some of the Cherokee language which I am still in progress of doing. I have books that I bought from the Cherokee, North Carolina Indian reservation.” 

(The Trail of Tears was part of a series of forced relocations of approximately 100,000 Native Americans between 1830 and 1850 by the United States government known as the Indian removal.)

Q: The mystery and intrigue builds, and is definitely a page-turner; will there be a sequel?

A: “Yes, there will be three more books. The first one is tentatively called The Revelation.”

Q: The book begins with a story … is that how you began the book?

A: “Yes, I took the three men in my story and created characters and built on that; also, some of my book came from my belief in the Bible. That is the way I was raised as a Christian.”

(photo courtesy dis COMPANY)

Related Items
Book Reviews

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

Related Items

More in Book Reviews

Betrayal: The Banning of Dr. Seuss

Suzanna BowlingMarch 6, 2021
Read More

James Barbour: The Artist’s Survival Guide

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 28, 2021
Read More

It’s Good To Be The President’s Son

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2021
Read More

Meet Rosemary Novellino-Mearns a Dancer Who Thought More About Saving Radio City Music Hall Than Herself

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

90 Days To Husband No. 2: Find ‘The One’ in 2021 with the 90 Days to Diva Fitness Challenge

Samantha Bessudo DruckerJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

Michael Riedel is The Lambs’ 1st Virtual Conversation

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

90 Days to Husband No.2! Gets Published.

Suzanna BowlingDecember 30, 2020
Read More

Grandfather’s Journal In Search Of

G. H. HARDINGDecember 22, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 6, 2020
Read More