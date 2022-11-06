A Christmas Carol Offers Bob Cratchit Free Ticket Program

Producers Hunter Arnold and Kayla Greenspan announced the “Bob Cratchit Free Ticket Program” which will make free tickets available to select performances of the upcoming Broadway production of A Christmas Carol to anyone who must work during the holidays of Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Hanukkah, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or Kwanzaa.

Tony Award-winning producer Hunter Arnold said, “I am so thrilled to be able to invite individuals whose work schedules preclude them from spending time with family during the holidays, to see A Christmas Carol. There are so many people who work on days that so many of us have off and take for granted, so I’m very happy to have this moment to share in the holiday spirit. I hope to turn this into a tradition in years to come and continue to help grow the Broadway community and make it more accessible to everyone.”

A limited number of tickets will be offered to performances of A Christmas Carol beginning Tuesday, November 8 through Sunday matinee, November 20.

Workers interested in requesting a free ticket can visit www.achristmascarollive.com/ticket-offer/ to submit their request including proof of employment. A response will come in 2-3 business days with additional details on how to claim the ticket. Tickets are based on availability and are first come, first served. There is a strict limit of one ticket per person.

Proof of employment can be any sort of image of you at work – make it fun, make it festive, have your coworkers join. The more creative submissions could be used on the show’s social media platforms. Proof of employment can also be a picture of your employee nametag or work identification card. Please do not send anything that might include personal or sensitive information such as home address, social security numbers, etc.

Jefferson Mays’ universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol plays a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) starting Tuesday, November 8 with an official opening night set for Monday, November 21 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com and at the Nederlander Theatre box.

In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other – past, present or future, Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles, including a potato, in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.

Directed by the acclaimed, two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, A Christmas Carol had a wildly acclaimed world premiere in 2018 at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse. In the winter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, producer Hunter Arnold released a special filmed version of the production as way for theaters across the country to raise money and bring the magic of A Christmas Carol to 84 partner theaters across the country.