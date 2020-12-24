MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

A Christmas Eve Playlist

A Christmas Eve Playlist

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

Rebecca Luker in Pictures

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 24, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 24th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2020
Read More

Tribute To Rebecca Luker

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 23, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 23rd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 22, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 22, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 22nd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 21, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 23: The Gift of Music

Suzanna BowlingDecember 21, 2020
Read More

Ask Bob Blume – Column #33 Promoting Careers During a Pandemic – The Creation of SPECIAL 3K with guest Kea Chan

Bob BlumeDecember 21, 2020
Read More