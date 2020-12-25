A Christmas Prayer From T2C

Not gold, nor myrrh, nor even frankincense

would I have for you this season,

but simple gifts, the ones that are hardest to find,

the ones that are perfect,

even for those who have everything (if such there be).



I would (if I could)

have for you the gift of courage,

the strength to face the gauntlets

only you can name,

and the firmness in your heart to know

that you (yes, you!) can be a bearer of the quiet dignity

that is the human glorified.



I would (if by my intention I could make it happen)

have for you the gift of connection,

the sense of standing on the hinge of time,

touching past and future

standing with certainty that you (yes, you!)

are the point where it all comes together.



I would (if wishing could make it so)

have for you the gift of community,

a nucleus of love and challenge,

to convince you in your soul

that you (yes, you!) are a source of light

in a world too long believing in the dark.



Not gold, nor myrrh, nor even frankincense,

would I have for you this season,

but simple gifts, the ones that are hardest to find,

the ones that are perfect,

even for those who have everything (if such there be).



– Rev. Maureen Killoran

May we come together, seeing behind the veils to the truths that have been staring us in the face. May we have the courage to face the illusions and not be afraid to have been wrong. May we see a Golden Age and embrace each other in the light.

We at T2C are grateful for our readers and we wish you all the merriest of Christmas’s.