A Complete Guide to Coolsculpting Treatment: How Much It Costs?

Coolsculpting, or Cryolipolysis, is an advanced treatment that uses cold temperatures to target fat cells in the body. It is typically used to reduce localized fat deposits, such as those on and around the love handles, hips and thighs. Coolsculpting can also be used on areas with lower fat concentrations, such as the chin or neckline area. The procedure can be performed in four treatments over two sessions that last an hour each. Depending on your preference and the type of treatment you choose, the cost of coolsculpting in LA area is around $1000 to $5000.

The Basic Process of Coolsculpting

We know that fat is packed into the area where it is located, so it’s no wonder why reduction through cryolipolysis fat leaves those targeted areas shaped more like a natural body.When the doctor places an ice-like substance (coolant) on the skin, it quickly cools down, which in turn causes the fat to freeze and shrink. Once this occurs, the doctors will need to remove the coolant from your skin to cause severe swelling.

Without this freezing process, your fat cells would not be affected by the cooling process and would not be effectively decreased in size or number. Therefore, the freezing process is vital to achieving lasting results. Coolsculpting can effectively reduce fat, but skin elasticity and lifestyle habits will also play a factor in the long-term maintenance of your new body.

Is This a Painful Treatment?

The Coolsculpting treatment is not painful, and you can resume normal activities immediately after the session. Certain areas may be more sensitive to numbness and slight bruising, but this has rarely been a problem for patients undergoing the procedure. The first step involves applying an ice-like substance to the area that has been selected for treatment.

This substance will cool down and cause your fat cells to freeze, reducing their size by 30-40%. The next step is to remove the applicator and massage the area treated. It’s essential not to use massage oil or creams as the previously applied substance could be transferred to other areas of your body.

Benefits of Coolsculpting

Coolsculpting is a non-surgical fat reduction treatment that uses no needles, knives or special diets. All you need to do is sit back and relax as the doctor does all the work for you.

Hundreds of reputable studies have proved Coolsculpting to be an effective and successful method of reducing stubborn fat deposits.

There are no side effects of any sort but only guaranteed results in fat reduction from your body.

Straightforward treatment can be used on almost every area of the body.

Cutting to fat levels helps improve your overall health and metabolism rate.

After finishing your session, you should avoid exposing your body to direct sunlight for two weeks. Direct contact with the sun can increase the risk of skin damage by up to 20%. However, you will be able to return home immediately after your treatment and resume normal activities within a few hours of the procedure.