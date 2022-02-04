If you or a loved one have an operation to remove cataracts booked in for the near, or indeed more far-away future, there may well be more than a few worries, misgivings, and even fears ahead of the procedure.

With that in mind, continue reading for a comprehensive guide to cataract removal and how rewarding and beneficial the procedure will be.

What Exactly Are Cataracts?

Cataracts are basically a condition that affects the eye by the clouding of the lens, causing a gradual loss in the vision and accuracy of a person’s eyesight.

Cataracts are most common in people who are over the age of sixty and significantly more prevalent in females with a family history of cataracts, increasing the likelihood of developing them oneself.

Cataract Surgery

One of the most important things to know about cataract removal is that the operation itself takes approximately ten minutes from start to finish, and there are numerous Benefits of cataract surgery. The most you will feel is slight discomfort when the surgeon is working on the eye itself and an aching and watering of the eye after the surgery is complete.

There is, quite obviously, an exact science to the order and steps involved in cataract removal, and every single operation follows the exact same pattern:

Eye drops are squeezed into the eye to dilate the pupil Anesthesia is applied specifically to the area around the eye The eye is cleaned with a safe yet strong anesthetic The eyelid is clipped back so the eye remains widely exposed A small micro-incision is made into the eyeball A viscoelastic injection is administered to ensure the eyeball maintains shape and pressure A round opening is created in the lens bag Fluid is administered in between the lens and the bag, so the lens becomes loose The cataract is broken into small fragments and then removed from the bag The new lens is folded into the incision and naturally unfolds into position Viscoelastic is removed The micro-incision is sealed and usually requires no stitches Antibiotic is administered to prevent infection

After Cataract Removal Surgery

Immediately afterward, the nurse will take you to an area where you can regain your senses and ensure that all traces of the anesthesia have gone.

It is important never to drive yourself home from the surgery and instead have a close friend or family member drive you to and from the appointment. Additionally, it is strongly advisable to wear sunglasses on the ride home, mainly because your eyes will feel extra sensitive to the sunlight immediately after the operation.

It would be a good idea to, if not go to bed, then rest on the sofa for a couple of hours or even longer if that’s what you feel you need.

You must not do several things in the weeks after your operation, namely, not driving for the first few days, no heavy lifting or strenuous exercise, and no bending over or rubbing your eye.