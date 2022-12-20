Book Reviews

A Countdown to Christmas: Books For The Musical Theatre Lover

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

This year there are a lot of suggestions in great book gifts for theatre lovers.

First up: Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers $27.99 Mary Rodgers (1931–2014) was an accomplished composer, author, and screenwriter. She was the author of the novel Freaky Friday and its 1976 screenplay adaptation, and of several other novels. Rodgers also wrote the music for Once Upon a Mattress, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical. She lived in New York City until her death.

Jesse Green is the chief theater critic for The New York Times. From 2013 to 2017 he was the theater critic for New York magazine.

With Sondheim’s death, these books are sure to console and give insight.

Sondheim & Me: Revealing a Musical Genius $23.31

Sondheim: Lyrics: $14.00

Stephen Sondheim: A Life $18.00

Finale: Late Conversations with Stephen Sondheim $18.89

Sondheim in Our Time and His $39.95

GEMIGNANI: Life and Lessons from Broadway and Beyond $20.36

Lord Knows, At Least I Was There: Working with Stephen Sondheim $19.95

 

