A Countdown to Christmas: Collectable Broadway Ornaments That Give Back

In 2008, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS introduced the Broadway Legends, a series of collectible hand-made glass ornaments of beloved Broadway performers in their signature roles. Our first in the series was the legendary four-time Tony Award®-winner Angela Lansbury. So, “light the candles, get the ice out” once again, as we unveil a new design of this much sought-after ornament. Lounging on the moon with trumpet in hand and stunningly costumed as Mame Dennis, this lovely ornament was designed by Glen Hanson and the Christopher Radko Company exclusively for Broadway Cares.

Carol Burnett, the universally loved star of stage and screen, became the tenth ornament in our Broadway Legends series. Although best known for her work on television, she took Broadway by storm as Princess Winnifred in the 1959 musical Once Upon a Mattress. Dressed in her colorful royal princess outfit, she is destined to live happily ever after on your tree. This 6” tall glass ornament was designed by Glen Hanson with the Christopher Radko Company. ($60)

With one look you’ll know exactly who the latest Broadway Legend is from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Donning her signature turban and Art Deco-inspired cloak, three-time Tony Award®-winner Glenn Close as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard will be a terrific addition to your holiday décor. This fabulous ornament was designed by artist Glen Hanson and the Christopher Radko Company exclusively for Broadway Cares. ($65)

All of us at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are excited to unveil the latest offerings for the holiday season. The highly anticipated Broadway Legend ornament is none other than six-time Tony®-award winner Audra McDonald! Elegantly costumed as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, she is a welcome addition to our series of Broadway Legends. This fabulous ornament was designed by artist Glen Hanson and the Christopher Radko Company exclusively for Broadway Cares. ($65)

Behind every great man is a great woman, as the sensational Harvey Fierstein proved in the musical Hairspray. Bedazzled in colorful stripes and glitter, Harvey’s Tony®-winning Edna Turnblad becomes the eleventh ornament in our Broadway Legends series, and the first male, albeit dressed as a woman! Edna is glamorously transformed and welcomed to the ‘60’s on this 6” tall glass ornament, designed by Glen Hanson with the Christopher Radko Company. ($65)

Everybody say “yeah” to the latest Broadway Legends ornament from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tony Award®-winner Billy Porter as Lola in Kinky Boots will be a terrific addition to your holiday décor. This fabulous ornament was designed by artist Glen Hanson and the Christopher Radko Company exclusively for Broadway Cares. ($70)