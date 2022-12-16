A Countdown to Christmas: For The Broadway Lover Advice From Broadway Stars

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

For the Broadway lover here is the most fabulous gift. Working on a new song? Want to perfect your audition for an upcoming show? Want to learn from some of Broadway’s best? BroadwayWorld’s Stage Door is here to help!

Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for our new range of virtual classes.

Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door’s prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform.

Classes are available for scheduling a minimum of two weeks in advance and up to two months out. Due to the nature of our talent partner’s schedules – occasionally a class may need to be rescheduled to a mutually agreed upon time.

Adrianna Hicks is $60.00 her Broadway debut was in the revival of The Color Purple, working alongside Jennifer Hudson and rising star, Cynthia Erivo. She played Catherine of Aragon in the Broadway production of SIX and now is the lead in Some Like It Hot.

Donna Lynne Champlin $200.00 She’s been in the business for decades as an actor, singer, dancer, musician, musical director, arranger, conductor, choreographer, producer, script doctor, and director – so I can help you with pretty much anything. Just let me know what you need to accomplish, I’ll tailor your session around it and we’ll move as quickly as possible.

Gavin Lee $60.00 For the past year I have been teaching many students one-on-one online. A lot of Tap dancing, Musical Theater repertoire and Song Interpretation.