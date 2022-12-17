A Countdown to Christmas: Music To Sooth the Savage Beasts

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.
I am seriously in love with Louis Rosen’s music and talent. Recently I discovered two of his albums that are making me thrill, as they send me to a musicality induced heaven. Rosen’s melodically structured music reminds me of Adam Guettel’s pieces that cut into the heart and at the same time sooth and heal.
Finishing up the CD is Broadway vocalist Darius de Hass, who excels on “Emergency”, “It Is Still Dark” and the Evita sounding “It Was Jazz Music.”
This album with have you sighing with peace, joy and good will towards all.
On Music For Guitar, Rosen performs playing both nylon and steel strings on original pieces. The music feels, reflective, gentle, calming and ready for a yoga stretch or wrapping Christmas presents in harmony with the world
Music For Guitar available at Louis’ Store,Amazon.com,iTunes
Look for my full reviews in the coming days.
