A Countdown to Christmas: Music To Sooth the Savage Beasts

I am seriously in love with Louis Rosen’s music and talent. Recently I discovered two of his albums that are making me thrill, as they send me to a musicality induced heaven. Rosen’s melodically structured music reminds me of Adam Guettel’s pieces that cut into the heart and at the same time sooth and heal.

It Is Still Dark: Three Suites is divided into, you guessed it, three parts. The first section, is five-part Winter Carols, features solo pianist Kimberly Grisby and Charity Wicks on an inspiration of Charles Dicken's Christmas Carol, including a charming and uplifting "Streets of London, Christmas Eve", a reflective and nostalgic "Christmas Past" and a dark and foreboding "Christmas Present." Next up is A Suite for Clarinet and Piano with Grisby and Andrew Sterman, on clarinet. These pieces offer "Overture in Miniature", "To Olga," "Lost" and a reflective "Round", filled with tenderness Finishing up the CD is Broadway vocalist Darius de Hass, who excels on "Emergency", "It Is Still Dark" and the Evita sounding "It Was Jazz Music." This album with have you sighing with peace, joy and good will towards all.