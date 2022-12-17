Music

A Countdown to Christmas: Music To Sooth the Savage Beasts

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

I am seriously in love with Louis Rosen’s music and talent. Recently I discovered two of his albums that are making me thrill, as they send me to a musicality induced heaven. Rosen’s melodically structured music reminds me of Adam Guettel’s pieces that cut into the heart and at the same time sooth and heal.

It Is Still Dark: Three Suites is divided into, you guessed it, three parts. The first section, is five-part Winter Carols, features solo pianist Kimberly Grisby and Charity Wicks on an inspiration of Charles Dicken’s Christmas Carol, including a charming and uplifting “Streets of London, Christmas Eve”, a reflective and nostalgic “Christmas Past” and a dark and foreboding “Christmas Present.”
Next up is A Suite for Clarinet and  Piano with Grisby and Andrew Sterman, on clarinet. These pieces offer  “Overture in Miniature”, “To Olga,” “Lost” and a reflective “Round”, filled with tenderness

Finishing up the CD is Broadway vocalist Darius de Hass, who excels on “Emergency”, “It Is Still Dark” and the Evita sounding “It Was Jazz Music.”

This album with have you sighing with peace, joy and good will towards all.

You can buy this at Louis’ Store,Amazon.com, iTunes.

On Music For Guitar, Rosen performs playing both nylon and steel strings on original pieces. The music feels, reflective, gentle, calming and ready for a yoga stretch or wrapping Christmas presents in harmony with the world

Music For Guitar available at Louis’ Store,Amazon.com,iTunes

Look for my full reviews in the coming days.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

