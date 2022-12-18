Family

A Countdown to Christmas: The Gift Of Healing

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

All you need is one drop of Wild Oil of Oregano ($25.49) under your tongue to ward off colds, flu and any other air borne diseases. Word of warning it burns a little, but the benefits are worth the seconds of discomfort. This essential oil is loaded with antioxidants and powerful compounds that have proven health benefits.

Oregano is rich in antioxidants, which are compounds that help fight damage from harmful free radicals in the body. The buildup of free radicals have been linked to chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. Oregano essential oil is especially high in carvacrol and thymol, two antioxidants that can help prevent damage to cells caused by free radicals.

Another study found that oregano was effective against 23 species of bacteria.

Oregano oil is the extract and, although it’s not as strong as the essential oil, it appears to be useful both when consumed or applied to the skin. Essential oils are normally not meant to be consumed.

Interestingly, oregano oil is an effective natural antibiotic and antifungal agent….and  ready for this…. it may help you lose weight and lower your cholesterol levels.

I used this product this morning as my nose was running and I was coughing. In a few minutes it went away. A friend of ours was also coughing a great deal and she was also cured in seconds. Tell me this isn’t the best gift ever.

Make sure what you buy is Wild Oil of Oregano as there is a difference.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

