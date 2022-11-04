A Day of Beauty with Danone

This week in New York City Danone hosted a day of beauty that showcased the wellness aspects of the company.

Guests were treated to luxurious manicures and pedicures that highlighted the best of offering in the portfolio. Color selections reflected yummy yogurts, smoothies and flavors perfect for this fall season.

This fall season tap into a great food source that will make you feel as beautiful as a fresh manicure. These are certain to bring you joy this weekend and beyond.

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As a leader in the yogurt category, Danone offers an innovative and versatile house of brands designed to address a variety of consumer needs and occasions. One of the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to work with the business community to strengthen the role of business in driving social and economic good for all, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture.

Activia and Activia + – Well-being starts in the gut. As the #1 gut health brand(1), Activia gives you a delicious way to get their probiotics every day. Enjoy wonderful offerings of Strawberry, Raspberry, and Peach​.

Light + Fit – Light + Fit Zero Sugar – Sticking to your routine shouldn’t feel like a constant struggle. That’s why we offer a balanced line-up of yogurt products that give you deliciously satisfying snack options that fit your unique active lifestyle, whether you’re looking for fun flavor combos, protein-packed Greek yogurt, or a convenient smoothie on-the-go.​ The All new Light + Fit Zero Sugar has 0 grams of sugar*, no artificial sweeteners or flavors, and boasts fierce flavor and nutrition for only 50 calories.





Two Good Smoothies – From the brand that changed the lower sugar game in spoonable yogurt, Two Good launched Smoothies – delicious cultured dairy drinks that are lower in sugar, but big on flavor. Two Good Smoothies contain 10 grams of protein and 3 grams of total sugar, real fruit puree, and no artificial sweeteners, so you can enjoy a lower sugar drink both at home and on the go. Plus, every bottle sold helps fight hunger. Two Good donates to food rescue organizations dedicated to keeping good food from going to waste and getting it to people in need.

Silk Greek Style Yogurt – A leader in plant-based offerings, including America’s No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, Silk launched Silk Greek Style Yogurt to deliver the signature traits of Greek, without the dairy. Flavors include Vanilla, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Lemon.

Cover art by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash