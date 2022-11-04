MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

A Day of Beauty with Danone

A Day of Beauty with Danone

This week in New York City Danone hosted a day of beauty that showcased the wellness aspects of the company.

Guests were treated to luxurious manicures and pedicures that highlighted the best of offering in the portfolio. Color selections reflected yummy yogurts, smoothies and flavors perfect for this fall season.

This fall season tap into a great food source that will make you feel as beautiful as a fresh manicure. These are certain to bring you joy this weekend and beyond.

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As a leader in the yogurt category, Danone offers an innovative and versatile house of brands designed to address a variety of consumer needs and occasions. One of the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to work with the business community to strengthen the role of business in driving social and economic good for all, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture.

Activia and Activia + –  Well-being starts in the gut. As the #1 gut health brand(1), Activia gives you a delicious way to get their probiotics every day. Enjoy wonderful offerings of Strawberry, Raspberry, and Peach​.

Light + Fit – Light + Fit Zero Sugar – Sticking to your routine shouldn’t feel like a constant struggle. That’s why we offer a balanced line-up of yogurt products that give you deliciously satisfying snack options that fit your unique active lifestyle, whether you’re looking for fun flavor combos, protein-packed Greek yogurt, or a convenient smoothie on-the-go.​ The All new Light + Fit Zero Sugar has 0 grams of sugar*, no artificial sweeteners or flavors, and boasts fierce flavor and nutrition for only 50 calories.

Two Good Smoothies – From the brand that changed the lower sugar game in spoonable yogurt, Two Good launched Smoothies – delicious cultured dairy drinks that are lower in sugar, but big on flavor. Two Good Smoothies contain 10 grams of protein and 3 grams of total sugar, real fruit puree, and no artificial sweeteners, so you can enjoy a lower sugar drink both at home and on the go. Plus, every bottle sold helps fight hunger. Two Good donates to food rescue organizations dedicated to keeping good food from going to waste and getting it to people in need.

Silk Greek Style Yogurt – A leader in plant-based offerings, including America’s No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, Silk launched Silk Greek Style Yogurt to deliver the signature traits of Greek, without the dairy. Flavors include Vanilla, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Lemon.

 

Cover art by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Gran Centenario Brings Sights and Sounds of Region to Englightening

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 4, 2022
Read More

Aladdin Joins The Show Globes In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2022
Read More

Prominent New Yorkers Celebrate Ellie Malouf’s Ahoy Club, Connecting Thousands of Yacht Enthusiasts Worldwide

Jake DresslerNovember 3, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Almost Famous, Lena Horne, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Hadestown and Some Like It Hot

Suzanna BowlingNovember 3, 2022
Read More

The Seville’s Stylish Dia de los Muertos Soiree

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 2, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 2, 2022
Read More

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Has Lea Michele, Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King

Suzanna BowlingNovember 2, 2022
Read More

The Lambs’ Award Winners Night Series Talks to Estelle Parsons 

Suzanna BowlingNovember 1, 2022
Read More

Broadway Inspirational Voices Held its Better Days and You are There

Genevieve Rafter KeddyNovember 1, 2022
Read More