Events

A Dazzling Night – Global Citizen Live

Global Citizen Live captivated the world last night. Around the planet the voices were heard as they sang and spoke about some of the most important topics of modern times.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen )

The 24-hour, worldwide broadcast event was part of a campaign to defend the planet and defeat poverty by petitioning world leaders, philanthropists, and the private sector to prioritize new commitments towards climate change and famine. Artists, luminaries, and dignitaries took the stage around the world, Global Citizen announced 157 million trees, and US$1.1 billion committed to climate, famine, and COVID-19 response efforts.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Chris Martin and Billie Eilish perform onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Central Park hosted part of the worldwide event and the showcase of incredible talent was breathtaking. Captivating performances by the likes of Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang touched the hearts of over 60,000 fans gathered on The Great Lawn.

“This is my first time back on the stage in two and half years. This is magical… sing along for the rest of the show if you can,” said Mendes told the crowd during an electrifying performance that included songs “Summer of Love” and “Wonder.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen )

Other highlights included Lizzo juicing the audience up with “Good as Hell” and telling the lawn to chant back with her, “We are the generation to make a change! We are a generation to save our planet!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Lizzo performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen )

When the queen of the Bronx, J.Lo took the stage with “Pa Ti” the concert turned the cool breezes of the night into a steamy dance floor. More grand moments were displayed as Billie Eilish electrified the event followed by a truly dazzling show by Cold Play. The audience was bright with hope and bliss as they jumped up and down wearing synchronized lit up bracelets that sparkled to the tunes of “Yellow” and “Higher Power.”

The night took a surprise turn when legendary singer Paul Simon took the stage. With a beautiful and heartfelt solo performance of “The Sound of Silence” it brought together the impact that Global Citizen Live has on the world.

This was more than a concert. This was a way for the world to heal.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

