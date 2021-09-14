MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

A Divine Day at Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic & Gala

A Divine Day at Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic & Gala

It was a hole in one day at the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic & Gala.

Hundreds of attendees gathered at the world-renowned Oheka Castle on Long Island with guests including celebrities and sports stars. Host, Rich ‘Big Daddy’ Salgado greeted Michael Strahan, comedian Tracy Morgan and actor Hisham Tawfiq of The Blacklist on the red carpet before hitting the greens.

“It’s all about helping and giving back,” reflected the famous comedian before the tournament started. “Keep it simple and always give back.”

The full day at the landmark venue included the tournament where teams happily joined despite the rain for the great cause of helping raise funds for the Merging Veterans & Players, as well as the Lt. Michael Murphy Navy Seal Museum.

Additionally, the event was the SHER Ladies Luncheon sponsored by DIOR Bloomingdales Soho, and David Yurman, held by Co-host Anzhelika Steen-Olsen, Founder of SHER Group, and Account Executive Blanc Magazine Events & PR, for all the female non-golfers. Guests entered the grand clubhouse after being styled with wonderful hats by Leonora Bulychova of A-Elita Inc.

“I’m honored and grateful to our key speakers, celebrities, performers and guests, but most importantly, to all the women that attended our inaugural event WOMEN SHER celebrating positive influences through feminine accomplishments and role models who span key speakers, Emmy award winners, executives, thought leaders and spiritual guides,” said Steen-Olsen.

The day continued as the clouds cleared and a beautiful sunset swept over the breathtaking castle. A grand party inside took places as the golfers enjoyed delicious food, wine and cocktails and an evening of dance jams by DJ Skribble and special performance by Broadway singer N’Kenge and violinist Rebecca Cherry.

Celebrity participants included Michael Strahan (Super Bowl Champion & TV Personality, Tracy Morgan (Comedian/Actor), Hisham Tawfiq (Former US Marine & Actor NBC The Blacklist), Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN NFL Front Office Insider NY Jets & Former Dolphins GM), Dennis Seidenberg (Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins & NY Islanders Coaching Staff), Tony Richardson (Former NFL Full back), Andreia Gibau (Miss New York 2020), Marvin Washington (Super Bowl Champion Denver Broncos), (OJ Anderson (NY Giants Super Bowl MVP) Jill Nicolini (Reporter), Ray Crockett (2x Super Bowl Champion Denver Broncos), and Marco Battaglia (NFL Veteran & Rutgers Hall of Fame).

Event sponsors included Empire Auto Group of NY, Dryvebox, Arizona Iced Tea, David Yurman,T-Mobile, Dior, Bloomingdales, Delta, NIKE, Engineered Tax Services, Vittorio’s Italian Steak House, Matteo’s Restaurant, and Cardinal Bakery of Carl Place.

Photos by Mychal Watts

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

HealthCorps Celebrates 15th Annual Benefit with ‘Rendezvous at the Zoo’ Gala

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 13, 2021
Read More

Stars and Strings Tribute Concert Gave NYC a Night of Honor and Love

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 12, 2021
Read More

How Broadway Was Affected By 9/11

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 11, 2021
Read More

The Experience of the 9/11 Attack Lives In All of Us

Brad BalfourSeptember 11, 2021
Read More

From Cincinnati to New York — Remembering 9/11

Brad BalfourSeptember 11, 2021
Read More

Towers of Light, Flags For All 2,977 9/11 Victims and Sidewalk Murals, America Remembers the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 11, 2021
Read More

9/11 Families Tell President Biden To Stay Away But He is All About Ego

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 11, 2021
Read More

Fashion Toast of the Week with Maxwell Osborne Toast and Belvedere Vodka

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 9, 2021
Read More