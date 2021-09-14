A Divine Day at Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic & Gala

It was a hole in one day at the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic & Gala.

Hundreds of attendees gathered at the world-renowned Oheka Castle on Long Island with guests including celebrities and sports stars. Host, Rich ‘Big Daddy’ Salgado greeted Michael Strahan, comedian Tracy Morgan and actor Hisham Tawfiq of The Blacklist on the red carpet before hitting the greens.

“It’s all about helping and giving back,” reflected the famous comedian before the tournament started. “Keep it simple and always give back.”

The full day at the landmark venue included the tournament where teams happily joined despite the rain for the great cause of helping raise funds for the Merging Veterans & Players, as well as the Lt. Michael Murphy Navy Seal Museum.

Additionally, the event was the SHER Ladies Luncheon sponsored by DIOR Bloomingdales Soho, and David Yurman, held by Co-host Anzhelika Steen-Olsen, Founder of SHER Group, and Account Executive Blanc Magazine Events & PR, for all the female non-golfers. Guests entered the grand clubhouse after being styled with wonderful hats by Leonora Bulychova of A-Elita Inc.

“I’m honored and grateful to our key speakers, celebrities, performers and guests, but most importantly, to all the women that attended our inaugural event WOMEN SHER celebrating positive influences through feminine accomplishments and role models who span key speakers, Emmy award winners, executives, thought leaders and spiritual guides,” said Steen-Olsen.

The day continued as the clouds cleared and a beautiful sunset swept over the breathtaking castle. A grand party inside took places as the golfers enjoyed delicious food, wine and cocktails and an evening of dance jams by DJ Skribble and special performance by Broadway singer N’Kenge and violinist Rebecca Cherry.

Celebrity participants included Michael Strahan (Super Bowl Champion & TV Personality, Tracy Morgan (Comedian/Actor), Hisham Tawfiq (Former US Marine & Actor NBC The Blacklist), Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN NFL Front Office Insider NY Jets & Former Dolphins GM), Dennis Seidenberg (Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins & NY Islanders Coaching Staff), Tony Richardson (Former NFL Full back), Andreia Gibau (Miss New York 2020), Marvin Washington (Super Bowl Champion Denver Broncos), (OJ Anderson (NY Giants Super Bowl MVP) Jill Nicolini (Reporter), Ray Crockett (2x Super Bowl Champion Denver Broncos), and Marco Battaglia (NFL Veteran & Rutgers Hall of Fame).

Event sponsors included Empire Auto Group of NY, Dryvebox, Arizona Iced Tea, David Yurman,T-Mobile, Dior, Bloomingdales, Delta, NIKE, Engineered Tax Services, Vittorio’s Italian Steak House, Matteo’s Restaurant, and Cardinal Bakery of Carl Place.

Photos by Mychal Watts