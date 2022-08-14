A Dragon Is Terrorizing Times Square

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Secrets of Times Square

House of the Dragon is the prequel to the television series Game of Thrones based on the  books by George R. R. Martin. The prequel created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal is set for HBO. The series chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to and covering the Targaryen war of succession, known as the “Dance of the Dragons”. The series is scheduled to premiere on August 21, 2022. Its first season will consist of ten episodes.

Now a  3D billboard promoting House of the Dragon sees a fire-breathing dragon terrorize Times Square.

 

Secrets of Times Square

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

