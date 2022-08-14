A Dragon Is Terrorizing Times Square

House of the Dragon is the prequel to the television series Game of Thrones based on the books by George R. R. Martin. The prequel created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal is set for HBO. The series chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to and covering the Targaryen war of succession, known as the “Dance of the Dragons”. The series is scheduled to premiere on August 21, 2022. Its first season will consist of ten episodes.

Dragons have landed in Times Square #HOTD pic.twitter.com/PdjrZhsykr — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 12, 2022

Now a 3D billboard promoting House of the Dragon sees a fire-breathing dragon terrorize Times Square.