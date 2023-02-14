Family
A Early Valentine To Change the World
Sometimes tough love is the way to go or maybe it is waking up from a sleep walking state. This video says it all and makes us think. Do you have the courage to watch it until the end and rethink and change. All it takes is thought, love and baby steps. We can change, we can grow and we can make a difference.
This video is by Prince Ea, a twenty-seven year old poet, activist, speaker, director, and content creator, Prince Ea, has touched the hearts, minds and souls of millions of people worldwide. By creating positive, inspirational and thought provoking content, Prince has accumulated over 300 million views on the Facebook and YouTube platforms alone. In 2009, Prince Ea formed an organization called “Make SMART Cool” (SMART being an acronym for Sophisticating Millions and Revolutionizing Thought). The organization seeks to promote positive social change in various concrete ways from speaking at schools, organizing community events, benefit performances, partnering with community organizations and setting up educational mentorship programs. He believes that the only way to change the world is to change the individual.
This is what T2C is about. Yes, we bring you the latest on theatre reviews, cabaret artists, film, everything Times Square, but we also see ourselves as making a difference. Thank-you for being a part of that.
Happy Valentine’s Day
The staff at T2C
Art
Get Ready For Small is Beautiful Exhibition
The ‘Small is Beautiful, Miniature Exhibition is a traveling art show that has already been to Paris and London. Now, starting February 21st at 718 Broadway, the immersive art exhibition with more than 180 miniature works – and 32 featured artists – is making its debut.
The exhibition highlights contemporary works, pop culture, historic museum replicas and original works of art.
After the undisputed success of the #MiniatureArt phenomenon on social networks, the exhibition offers exclusive access to the magical and sometimes unusual worlds of some of the greatest artists in the movement.
“Small is beautiful, Miniature Art” is an incredible journey and a unique experience that offers behind-the-scenes access to small-scale universes full of artistry and poetry, whose only limit is the creative vision of their authors.
The art is created in paint, paper, wood, clay and food. One of the highlights is an origami statue made completely from tiny folds of paper, as well as a Greek statue and the cult classic album cover of the iconic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’
Food and Drink
The Juicy Lounge Brings Slow-Pressed Juice to Hudson Yards
Restaurant industry veteran David Lindo has created a juice bar featuring slow pressed juices, juice shots, smoothies, a coffee program from Harlem-based Dell’Aria Coffee Roasters, and small bites in an artsy modern boutique space that breaks the post-modern mold of chain juiceries, filling the space between them and bodegas.
Designer Peter Sibilia has curated a mid-century Italian meets modern aesthetic, with a seafoam green candy-striped floor that allows the millennial pink paneled half wall to pop. Above the paneling is hyper modern pink, gold, and wallpaper of circles and their cut outs on one side, a white-washed brick wall with shelfing displaying pink books and rotary phone among other design elements on the opposite wall above the iconic Salvador Dali Mae West Lips Sofa. The juice bar itself is lined with hanging baskets, each with a different color fruit, adding a line of tropical tones to the space, accentuated by top-of-the-line juicing machines.
Lindo emigrated to the United States from Spain in 1992 and has spent his life in New York working in the restaurant industry, in management in the establishments that line Restaurant Row before founding the digital marketing company NYC Restaurant in 2001. He also owned the acclaimed East Village Yerba Buena from 2008 to 2018.
JUICES: The juices are slow-pressed from fresh fruit using top-of-the-line Kuvings Juicers to ensure that none of the nutrients are lost in the process and are broken down into three categories, Remedies, Detox, and Refresher to allow customers to refine their order based on their needs for the day. The options are named in the theme of their category and feature innovative flavor combinations with highlights: Fennel Twist, made with fennel, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple; Sweetox, kale lemon, kiwi, ginger, orange, and apple; and Can’t Beet It, beets, carrots, cucumber, lemon, and apple.
JUICE SHOTS: Like the juices, the shots are designed as riffs on common offerings, exemplified in the Wheat Baby, a wheatgrass shot with pineapple and orange juice; and T-SHOT, turmeric with lemon, honey, and apple.
SMOOTHIES: The Juicy Lounge’s smoothies are light and flavorful with options like: Sunny Tropical, orange, peach, carrot, and yogurt; Green Dream, mango with spinach, banana, and lemon; and Berry Banana, raspberries, strawberries, banana, chia seeds, and almond milk.
Also featured are Açai Bowls and Smoothies made fresh to order including their signature The Juicy Lounge, açai with strawberries, blueberries, banana, coconut flakes, and granola; Hollywood, açai, mango, pineapple, banana, coconut flakes, and granola.
Time to head to 493 9th Avenue, Monday – Sunday: 7 am – 7 pm to get your juice on.
Business
Tutor John W from DoMyEssay Explains Academic Plagiarism |
Plagiarism involves using other people’s content in your work without citing them as sources. Many students copy published text because they don’t feel confident about their ideas, while others are simply unwilling to do the work.
We get it. There’s not enough time to handle the teeming workload in college. But a simple “do my essay” search on Google will reveal different academic writers willing to write my college essay for me and create original pieces for you.
Anyone who wants to go through college successfully must learn a few things about plagiarism. Let’s carefully consider the facts.
Good research takes time; plagiarism is faster
Students resort to plagiarism because they won’t devote sufficient time to their writing assignments. If you have a truckload of schoolwork, you can hire essay writers from top assignment services to help you out.
To avoid plagiarism, start on time. Plan your research well and seek professional help where you need it. Your tutors, librarians, and support staff can only help when you seek them out on time.
Don’t abandon your essays till the last minute to the submission deadline. You’ll be tempted to conduct poor research or copy other people’s ideas. The quality of your writing depends on how much time you allocate to it.
Plagiarism is a form of academic misconduct
Educational institutions frown at plagiarism and install measures to dissuade students from copying other people’s works. Turning in plagiarized pieces is equivalent to cheating, preventing fair evaluation of student efforts.
Your teacher expects you to do research but write in your understanding. They also use plagiarism checkers to detect non-original essays. Even if the professor doesn’t catch it, submitting copy-and-paste works defeats the true purpose of educational research.
It means that you don’t understand the assignment but are pretending that you do. If you’re caught, you could be punished by school authorities.
Plagiarism exists in different forms
Students need to understand the shapes plagiarism takes so they don’t fall victim to ignorance.
Copying, cut-and-paste, self-plagiarism, collusion, fabrication, or misinterpretation of text are common forms of plagiarism. New technologies like AI writing tools also create room for plagiarism, so students must avoid these routes.
If you must refer to someone else’s work, use your understanding of their perspectives. To identify the main points contributing to your ideas, you must adequately study the text.
Plagiarism destroys mutual respect
The essence of writing reports, critical essays, and creative pieces is to test your critical-thinking ability. You destroy your professor’s trust when you substitute someone else’s thoughts for your own.
Many teachers take plagiarism very seriously. They may feel discouraged knowing the time invested in teaching students has been wasted. It defeats the goal of teaching students to own their thoughts rather than copy others.
Critical thinking is vital
To escape plagiarism, you must think critically to understand your sources and their perspectives well enough to derive your meaning. This is how you can derive a robust understanding of the subject.
You have the independence to think and create with your writing assignments. The professor grades essays based on your ability to consider different perspectives and draw meaningful conclusions. Then, you must be able to support your conclusions with verified facts and theories.
Don’t paraphrase without referencing
It’s normal to paraphrase other people’s words when writing an essay. However, you must reference the original author(s).
Remember that some plagiarism tools can detect several forms of paraphrased text. Plus, it would be inappropriate to rewrite what others have said without giving your own perspective.
Use direct quotes with care
You might come across a passage or text that’s incredibly relevant to your point during the research. Or someone made a very eloquent point pertinent to your research topic. That’s where you make a direct quote.
It’s not wrong to quote profound statements in your work, but you should apply caution. Merely adding a citation behind the quoted text is not enough. You must put the text in quotation marks.
You’re saying that the text is your original idea without enclosing them in quotation marks. Such oversight can make you guilty of plagiarism.
Use plagiarism-detection software
In addition to traditional methods, schools are adopting software systems like Turnitin to help their markers detect plagiarism. You should understand that there’s an academic standard for judging essays, term papers, and writing projects.
You’re probably wondering if it’s possible never to write the exact words as someone else’s published work. Of course, that can happen. You can use a plagiarism checker to confirm that your work is original enough before you submit it.
Despite Turnitin’s report, a school will not take disciplinary action against you until it has analyzed the findings. There must be sufficient grounds for a charge, and you’ll be able to see and challenge the report.
There are many ways to plagiarize other people’s work. You must be aware of all its forms to avoid falling victim. Many schools take plagiarism very seriously and could punish students found guilty of copying someone else’s work.
To avoid plagiarism, understand your external sources well and draw your conclusions from critical thinking. Use sources to support your ideas and reference them in your work.
Also, rely on plagiarism software to check for originality before you submit. As you learn to trust your own words, it becomes easier to create non-plagiarized pieces.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business1 year ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Film7 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?