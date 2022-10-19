A Few Meaningful Gift Ideas For A Jewish Wedding

It can be hard to figure out what to give your friends for their Jewish wedding. Click here to get some inspiration for something unique and meaningful.

If you have recently been invited to a Jewish wedding, then it’s likely you are racking your brains about what gift you should be giving them. Weddings are big affairs in any culture and religion, but a Jewish wedding is notorious for its large celebrations, numerous rituals and enthusiastic gift giving.

In this way, it can be a bit of a daunting prospect when you consider how your gift might end up getting lost amongst all the rest. As with any other wedding, however, congratulatory gifts aren’t about lavishness or luxury, but rather meaningfulness and poignancy. Something that will stay with the happy couple long after their special day is over.

To help you get your head around it, here are a few ideas to give you inspiration:

Personalised Home Ornaments

One of the beautiful things about weddings is that you are watching people start a chapter in their new life. The pages of that life exist within the four walls of their home, so it can be a great idea to kit it out and make it special to them. Personalised gifts, whether they are dining sets or candleholders, are perfect presents to make the home feel familiar and welcoming, which is important when you consider how nervous they will be about the unfamiliar journey they are embarking upon.

Meaningful Jewish Gifts

Like many other wedding ceremonies, a Jewish wedding has a specific emphasis on faith and rituals. In this way, it can be a good idea to stick with that religious theme and go down the route of finding some unique Jewish wedding gifts. These can be anything from stunning Judaica jewellery to delicate Kiddush cups; all you need to do is research online and find something that stands out to you. Much like the personalised household ornaments, it’s important to remember that the home is an important part of Jewish faith, so this can be a way to make them feel comfortable and close to their faith during everyday life.

A Meal For Two

Another meaningful gift idea is to get the couple an experience rather than an object. A romantic dinner for two, for instance, will give your friends something to look forward to if they have any post-wedding blues. It is also a way for them to reconnect without the hustle and bustle of guests and intense wedding planning. Let’s be honest, they will certainly appreciate the peace and quiet!

Their Life So Far

One last meaningful gift idea is a personalised photo book which details their life so far. This photo book could have a love theme or even centre around their Judaica faith, with photographs leading them all the way from the beginning to where they are now, along with verses from the Torah which are meaningful to them. Once again, this will provide the personal and emotional touch. It will also stand the test of time, as they will inevitably want to keep the book close and take another look whenever they want to rediscover that journey and see how far they have come.